In a sweeping escalation of its immigration crackdown, the United States has issued a stark warning to both undocumented and legal immigrants, urging them to follow all visa regulations and American laws, or face deportation and permanent travel bans.

The U.S. Embassy in India posted a direct message on X (formerly Twitter), cautioning travellers, “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future.”

If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future. pic.twitter.com/VQSD8HmOEp — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 17, 2025

The warning comes as the Trump administration continues to tighten enforcement measures amid falling approval ratings and recent budget cuts.

Simultaneously, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had earlier issued a strong statement that expands the scope of deportation to even those holding valid visas or green cards. “Coming to America and receiving a visa or green card is a privilege. Our laws and values must be respected,” USCIS said in a post dated April 30.

“If you advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so, you are no longer eligible to stay in the US.”

This toughened approach is backed by an internal memo from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to NBC News. The memo reportedly allows for immediate visa termination, without prior notice or legal recourse, in cases where the visa is revoked.

Previously, international students and other non-citizens were offered a window to resolve minor violations or appeal revocation decisions. Now, that buffer may be gone.

NBC also reports expanded grounds for revoking student status, including failure to maintain enrollment, loss of work authorisation, or engagement in specific legal offences.

Together, the embassy warning and USCIS statement signal a deepening focus on immigration enforcement under Trump’s second term, targeting not just illegal entry but visa compliance, behavior, and intent—even among legal residents.