Philippines is now visa-free for Indians under these new categories; Check requirements 

The move, confirmed by the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi, is expected to boost tourist footfall from India, especially among those seeking scenic escapes across the archipelago's beaches and islands

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 27, 2025 5:31 PM IST
Indian tourists heading to the Philippines now have more flexibility than ever, with the country offering two new visa-free entry options in addition to its existing e-visa system. The move, confirmed by the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi, is expected to boost tourist footfall from India, especially among those seeking scenic escapes across the archipelago’s beaches and islands.

Visa-free options now available

As of May 2025, Indian citizens can travel to the Philippines without a visa under two specific categories, based on their eligibility.

1. 14-day visa-free entry

Indian passport holders can stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days for tourism without applying for a visa. However, this category is strictly non-extendable and cannot be converted into another visa type. Entry is permitted through all major airports, seaports, and even cruise terminals.

Eligibility criteria:

  • Travel must be for tourism purposes only

  • Passport valid for at least six months beyond the stay

  • Proof of accommodation and return or onward ticket

  • Evidence of sufficient funds (e.g. bank statement, employment proof)

  • No negative immigration history in the Philippines

2. 30-day visa-free entry for AJACSSUK visa/residency holders

Indian citizens holding valid visas or permanent residency from the following countries — Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen states, Singapore, and the United Kingdom — are now eligible for a 30-day visa-free stay.

Conditions include:

  • Valid visa or PR from any AJACSSUK country

  • Passport with six-month validity

  • Confirmed return or onward travel

  • Clean immigration record in the Philippines

This, too, is a non-extendable, tourism-only provision.

E-visa remains an option

Indian travellers who don’t meet the visa-free eligibility can continue using the e-visa route. The 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa, available through the official e-visa portal, allows a 30-day single-entry stay.

Documents required:

  • Valid passport

  • Government-issued ID and passport photos

  • Accommodation proof

  • Return/onward ticket

  • Financial documents proving ability to fund stay

Published on: May 27, 2025 5:31 PM IST
