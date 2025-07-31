Planning to visit the US? These 3 new visa rules may delay or cost you more in 2025

Indian applicants heading to the United States face a tougher visa landscape in 2025, as the Trump administration’s immigration reforms begin taking effect under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” From stricter digital vetting to higher fees and tighter interview rules, the changes are part of a broader push to intensify scrutiny of nonimmigrant visa applicants, especially from countries like India.

1. Student visa applicants must keep social media profiles public (Effective June 23, 2025)

Applicants for F, M, and J category visas must now ensure their social media accounts are publicly viewable at the time of application. This applies to anyone submitting the DS-160 visa form and includes listing all social media usernames used in the last five years.

According to the US State Department, this requirement enhances digital screening and allows officials to review posts, comments, likes, and affiliations. Any online content perceived as extremist, violent, antisemitic, or hostile to the US could trigger concern.

Applicants are strongly advised not to delete or hide their profiles before applying. “Doing so may be interpreted as an attempt to conceal information,” the official guidelines state.

2. New $250 “visa integrity fee” to apply from October 1, 2025

Starting October 1, most Indian visa applicants will be required to pay an additional $250 (approx. ₹21,500) as part of a new "visa integrity fee." This will affect almost all nonimmigrant visa categories, including:

F-1, F-2 (students and dependents)

J-1, J-2 (exchange visitors)

H-1B, H-4 (temporary workers and dependents)

B1/B2 (business and tourist visas)

This fee is in addition to existing charges like the MRV fee, fraud prevention fee, and reciprocity fees. Depending on the visa class, total costs may now exceed $425 to $473 per applicant.

The US Department of Homeland Security has stated that visa holders who comply with terms, such as departing on time or legally transitioning to permanent status, may be eligible for a refund, though no formal refund process has been announced.

3. Interview waivers to be scaled back from September 2, 2025

From September 2, the US will significantly tighten its interview waiver programme, making in-person interviews mandatory for most visa applicants, including renewals.

Only a narrow category, such as diplomats and foreign officials, will be exempt automatically.

For others, especially those renewing a B-1/B-2 visa, an interview waiver will only be granted if:

The renewal is filed in the applicant’s home country

There are no prior visa refusals or disqualifications

The consular officer chooses not to require an interview

Even when eligibility is met, consulates retain full discretion to demand an interview.

What should Indian applicants do now?

The tightening of US visa processes signals longer wait times and greater scrutiny. Indian applicants should begin preparing early: