Rs 1 crore or less: 9 countries where Indians are buying citizenship, no questions asked

In a world of visa restrictions and geopolitical uncertainty, a second passport is fast becoming the ultimate luxury—and increasingly, a strategic necessity. For wealthy Indians, “passport planning” is no longer just about travel; it’s about mobility, tax freedom, and a backup plan.

The good news? You don’t need to move. You don’t need to speak a new language. In fact, you don’t even need ₹1 crore.

Here are 9 countries where Indians can legally buy citizenship- fast, quietly, and with zero global tax liability.

1. Dominica

Minimum Investment : ₹76 lakh (donation)

Processing Time : 3–6 months

Why It’s Popular : No residency, no interview, no language test. Just wire the money and go global.

Access: Visa-free to 145 countries

2. St. Lucia

Minimum Investment : ₹76 lakh (donation)

Processing Time : 4–5 months

Perks: Zero global income tax, easy family inclusion, and tropical vibes.

3. Vanuatu

Minimum Investment : ₹80 lakh

Processing Time : 60 days

USP: “Amazon Prime for citizenship”—fastest CBI program in the world.

4. Grenada

Minimum Investment : ₹95 lakh

Minimum Investment : ₹95 lakh

Why It Stands Out: Only CBI country with US E-2 visa treaty access—lets you live and work in America.

5. Antigua & Barbuda

Minimum Investment : ₹76 lakh

Extras: Five-day residency requirement over five years—easily manageable.

6. Turkey

Minimum Investment : ₹1 crore (real estate)

What You Get: Full family citizenship and access to a Europe-adjacent passport.

7. North Macedonia

Minimum Investment : ₹92 lakh

Secret Weapon: Gateway to Europe’s Balkan region, fast-track EU ambition.

8. Moldova

Minimum Investment : ₹92 lakh

Why It’s Trending: 120+ visa-free countries and growing recognition in Europe.

9. St. Kitts & Nevis

Minimum Investment : ₹92 lakh

Notable: One of the oldest CBI programs in the world; discreet and efficient.

One catch?

India doesn’t allow dual citizenship. You’ll have to give up your Indian passport. But for many, the tradeoff is worth it. “You’re not just buying a passport,” says one consultant. “You’re buying peace of mind.”