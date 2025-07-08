Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Rs 1 crore or less: 9 countries where Indians are buying citizenship, no questions asked

For wealthy Indians, “passport planning” is no longer just about travel; it’s about mobility, tax freedom, and a backup plan

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025 1:22 PM IST
Rs 1 crore or less: 9 countries where Indians are buying citizenship, no questions askedDominica to Turkey: how Indians are buying citizenship to hedge their global future

In a world of visa restrictions and geopolitical uncertainty, a second passport is fast becoming the ultimate luxury—and increasingly, a strategic necessity. For wealthy Indians, “passport planning” is no longer just about travel; it’s about mobility, tax freedom, and a backup plan.

The good news? You don’t need to move. You don’t need to speak a new language. In fact, you don’t even need ₹1 crore.

Here are 9 countries where Indians can legally buy citizenship- fast, quietly, and with zero global tax liability.

1. Dominica

  • Minimum Investment: ₹76 lakh (donation)

  • Processing Time: 3–6 months

  • Why It’s Popular: No residency, no interview, no language test. Just wire the money and go global.

  • Access: Visa-free to 145 countries

2. St. Lucia

  • Minimum Investment: ₹76 lakh (donation)

  • Processing Time: 4–5 months

  • Perks: Zero global income tax, easy family inclusion, and tropical vibes.

3. Vanuatu

  • Minimum Investment: ₹80 lakh

  • Processing Time: 60 days

  • USP: “Amazon Prime for citizenship”—fastest CBI program in the world.

4. Grenada

  • Minimum Investment: ₹95 lakh

  • Why It Stands Out: Only CBI country with US E-2 visa treaty access—lets you live and work in America.

5. Antigua & Barbuda

  • Minimum Investment: ₹76 lakh

  • Extras: Five-day residency requirement over five years—easily manageable.

6. Turkey

  • Minimum Investment: ₹1 crore (real estate)

  • What You Get: Full family citizenship and access to a Europe-adjacent passport.

7. North Macedonia

  • Minimum Investment: ₹92 lakh

  • Secret Weapon: Gateway to Europe’s Balkan region, fast-track EU ambition.

8. Moldova

  • Minimum Investment: ₹92 lakh

  • Why It’s Trending: 120+ visa-free countries and growing recognition in Europe.

9. St. Kitts & Nevis

  • Minimum Investment: ₹92 lakh

  • Notable: One of the oldest CBI programs in the world; discreet and efficient.

One catch?

India doesn’t allow dual citizenship. You’ll have to give up your Indian passport. But for many, the tradeoff is worth it. “You’re not just buying a passport,” says one consultant. “You’re buying peace of mind.”

Published on: Jul 8, 2025 1:22 PM IST
