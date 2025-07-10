Rs 23 lakh UAE Golden Visas dreams quashed: Rayad Group apologises for 'misleading' public

A Dubai company at the centre of viral claims about “lifetime” UAE Golden Visas for a one-time fee has apologised and admitted responsibility for spreading misleading information, after the UAE government firmly denied that such offers exist.

Dubai-based private firm Rayad Group on Wednesday issued an apology and took “full responsibility” for disseminating “incorrect” information in the media about the “new United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa rules.”

What were the earlier reports?

Reports quoting the group suggested that the UAE government would grant a lifetime “golden visa” for a one-time payment of around ₹23.30 lakh. On Wednesday, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) dismissed such reports.

“We apologise unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary, and we take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE’s stringent regulatory frameworks. We also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge that certain public comments made by Rayad Group’s Managing Director were misplaced and have contributed to the misinterpretation of our role and the nature of the initiative in question,” the Rayad Group said in a statement quoted by news agency PTI.

The group further said the statements did not accurately reflect the intent, scope of services, or the limitations of their authority in relation to the UAE Golden Visa programme.

“To reiterate with full clarity: no guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate in, or endorse any such arrangement. Due to the confusion caused, the Rayad Group is discontinuing private advisory services for Golden Visas,” the statement added.

ICP clarification

The ICP clarified that all Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official channels.

“The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied the accuracy of rumours circulated by some local and international media outlets and websites regarding the United Arab Emirates granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.”

The ICP warned of legal action against those spreading false claims and urged individuals to verify all information through official sources before taking any steps.