Saudi Arabia begins issuing 2026 Hajj visas, months ahead of arrivals

Saudi Arabia has moved early on preparations for the 2026 Hajj, formally beginning visa issuance on February 8 as part of a structured operational rollout. This comes after the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah published an official calendar and reflects a push to complete key arrangements well before pilgrims begin arriving in the Kingdom.

Authorities said the accelerated schedule is designed to improve coordination and planning across countries participating in the pilgrimage. Work on the 2026 Hajj season (1447 AH) had in fact commenced much earlier, on June 8, 2025 (12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH), when preliminary planning documents were circulated to Hajj affairs offices worldwide, according to Gulf News.

In early Safar, those offices were granted access to detailed data on camps at the holy sites via the Nusk Masar digital platform, allowing more time for review and logistical preparation.

As per the approved timetable, contracting for accommodation and essential services began on 1 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH. October 12, 2025 was set as the cut-off to conclude preparatory meetings, finalise operational data and open pilgrim registration in participating nations.

During Jumada Al Awwal, the ministry moved to formalise major service agreements and organised a Hajj services exhibition to strengthen coordination between public authorities and private-sector partners.

Entering the final phase in early 2026, contracts covering accommodation in Mecca and Medina, along with transport and services at the holy sites, were scheduled for completion in January. Visa processing officially opened on February 8, with the subsequent stage involving finalising visas and submitting pilgrims’ pre-arrival readiness data through March.

The first batches of pilgrims are expected to land in Saudi Arabia on April 18, 2026 (1 Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH), marking the beginning of the last operational stretch before Hajj.

Officials have underscored the need to strictly adhere to the announced schedule to ensure that infrastructure and services are fully in place ahead of arrivals.

The ministry confirmed that contracts covering all services for pilgrims arriving from abroad have been completed. Accommodation arrangements in Mecca have also been finalised through the Nusk platform.

To date, roughly 750,000 pilgrims have registered for the 2026 season, including about 30,000 who secured packages directly from their home countries. Around 485 camps have been assigned to international pilgrims at the holy sites, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have fulfilled their primary contractual obligations.