Saudi Arabia new travel rule: Hotel bookings now mandatory to get an Umrah visa 

International pilgrims planning to perform Umrah must now have confirmed hotel bookings through Saudi Arabia’s official Nusuk Masar platform to receive their visas. The new rule came into effect on June 10, 2025 (14 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH), and applies to all foreign travellers.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, announcing the policy via X, said only hotels licensed by the Ministry of Tourism will be accepted for booking. All accommodation contracts must be submitted electronically and approved on the Nusuk Masar platform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the Ministry, the decision is intended to curb fraud, stop overbooking, and ensure better accommodation standards. “The new decision aims to enhance the professionalism of service delivery, improve the experience for both visitors and Umrah performers, and guarantee that pilgrims stay in licensed, compliant facilities,” the Ministry said.

To improve service standards and enrich the pilgrim experience, housing documentation through Nusuk Masar is now required for all 1447H Umrah visa issuances.#Ease_And_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/LVKaghP0E9 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 14, 2025

The measure also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which emphasises improving religious tourism through stricter service standards and the use of digital infrastructure. The rollout is being coordinated with the Ministry of Tourism.

Advertisement

Nusuk Masar is now the central hub for all Umrah-related bookings. The platform enables users to reserve approved accommodations, upload housing contracts, manage permits, and access multilingual travel information.

The Ministry has instructed all licensed Umrah agents, operators, and companies to comply fully with the new requirements. Failure to upload verified bookings could lead to visa delays, rejection, or penalties.

The move is also a response to ongoing complaints from previous pilgrims over poor housing and fraudulent bookings. By mandating a single official platform and limiting bookings to licensed hotels, Saudi Arabia aims to make the pilgrimage experience safer, more secure, and easier to manage.