Schengen visa applications surged to over 11.7 million in 2024, marking a 13.4% jump from the previous year, according to data published by SchengenVisaInfo. Despite rising geopolitical tensions and stricter border controls in parts of Europe, demand from international travellers showed no signs of slowing down.
China retained its position as the top country of origin for applicants, with a sharp 59.2% rise in visa requests. The top 10 countries together accounted for 62.4% of all Schengen visa applications, up from 58.7% in 2023, indicating a concentration of demand among a few dominant markets.
Here are the top 10 nations:
- Chinese nationals led the visa rush with 1.7 million applications in 2024, a steep climb from 1.1 million in 2023. France was their top choice, receiving 458,018 applications, up from 271,111 the year before.
- Turkish nationals filed 1.173 million applications, an 11.1% rise, with Greece emerging as the preferred destination at over 296,000 requests.
- India followed with 1.108 million applications, marking a 14.6% year-on-year increase. Most Indian applicants opted for Switzerland, which received over 217,000 visa requests.
- Moroccan applicants submitted 606,800 applications, just 2.6% more than in 2023. But interest in French visas dipped, with 282,153 applications, down 8.9% from the previous year.
- Despite ongoing sanctions, Russia recorded a modest 2.5% increase, totalling 606,594 applications. Italy received the highest share from Russian applicants at over 161,000.
- Algeria saw a 14.8% rise with 544,634 applications. France remained the top destination with 352,295 requests, up from 279,005 in 2023.
- Saudi Arabia registered 505,455 applications, with 37.8% directed to France. This marked a rise from 428,954 applications in 2023.
- From the UK, foreign residents submitted 470,569 visa applications, a 5.74% uptick. France again topped the list with 132,469 applications.
- Thailand was the only top-10 country to report a decline, with a 1.9% drop in applications. Germany overtook Switzerland as the preferred destination with nearly 40,000 applications.
- The UAE saw 260,229 applications in 2024, up from 233,932. German visas were most in demand, accounting for 12.6% of UAE-based applications.