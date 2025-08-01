Schengen visa chance: Germany or France? Which long-term visa path is best for Indian startups

Amid surging interest from Indian professionals and entrepreneurs, Germany and France are emerging as frontrunners in the race to attract Indian entrepreneurial talent, each unveiling flexible long‑term visa routes beyond the standard Schengen tourist visa.

Germany rolls out work‑friendly visas and Blue Card access

Germany’s revamped visa policy now includes a Freelance Visa (Type D), a long-term permit allowing Indian citizens to live and work legally in Germany without local employment through freelance or entrepreneurial ventures.

Backed by the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership signed in December 2022, Germany has also streamlined applications for skilled workers, waived remonstration appeals for Indian applicants, and reduced processing delays to as low as two weeks.

To qualify, applicants typically must show access to €500,000 in investment and commitment to generate employment in Germany, though graduates from German universities may need lower thresholds.

France elevates business‑friendly visa schemes

France continues to welcome skilled entrepreneurs through the Compétences et Talents (Competencies and Talents) residency permit, along with longstanding programs like FrenchTech Ticket that support start-ups and innovation-led entry.

The country is also accelerating digitalisation of its visa process, moving towards fully online visa applications, real-time tracking, and stronger background screening protocols for 2025, according to Province Immigration.

France remains one of the top Schengen visa issuers to Indian nationals, issuing over 165,000 visas in 2024 with an approval rate above 83%, as per date by Schengen News.

Why India matters to both countries

Indian applicants submitted a staggering 1.1 million Schengen visa applications in 2024, many choosing Germany or France both for tourism and business purposes.

Unfortunately, there was a dramatic spike in refusals—over 165,000 applications rejected, with Indian travellers losing approximately ₹136 crore in fees due to incomplete documents and changing rules. Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland were among the worst offenders.

Germany has drawn criticism for abolishing its informal remonstration (appeal) process from July 2025, forcing rejected Indian applicants to pursue formal legal routes if denied.

Key differences at a glance