Schengen visa costs climb in 2025: Here’s what you’ll pay for cheapest, most expensive options

India's travellers eyeing a Schengen visa for their European adventures in 2025 need to be prepared for increased costs, as service fees for visa processing have risen. With an initial base cost of Rs 9,100 (EUR 90) for adults and Rs 4,600 (EUR 45) for children aged 6 to 12, the Schengen visa allows access to 29 countries.

However, the real price tag extends beyond this basic fee due to mandatory service charges that are paid to agencies like VFS Global and BLS International.

Starting July 2025, VFS Global raised its service fees for Schengen visa applications, which have now impacted travellers across the board. These fees vary depending on the country you're applying to, with Germany now charging Rs 1,933, Switzerland Rs 2,690, and Portugal Rs 3,111. Additional services like SMS updates, courier delivery, and premium lounge access come with extra charges, further adding to the overall cost.

Portugal, in fact, now holds the title for the most expensive Schengen visa to apply for, costing a total of Rs 12,281, including the visa and service fees. Other European countries with hefty fees include Iceland (Rs 12,070) and Greece (Rs 12,225). On the other hand, nations like Slovakia and Italy offer more affordable options, with their service fees starting at just Rs 402 and Rs 571, respectively.

The Cheapest Schengen Visas in 2025

Romania – Rs 9,170

Slovakia – Rs 9,572

Italy – Rs 9,741

Norway – Rs 9,985

For many Indian travellers, the overall cost of a Schengen visa depends on both the base visa charge and the mandatory service fees. While the cost can be steep, the convenience of applying online and having documents processed through agencies like VFS Global has made it easier for applicants. However, these increases in fees, particularly for premium services, could affect how affordable European travel remains for many aspiring tourists.

Breakdown of the Service Fees (2025)

The service fees range widely depending on the country, with some destinations like Switzerland and Greece demanding higher fees due to the popularity of their tourist spots. At the same time, countries like Slovakia and Italy offer more budget-friendly options, making them increasingly popular for cost-conscious travellers. While the price hike may discourage some, others may opt for services that provide added value, such as courier delivery or premium lounge access.

For Indian nationals planning their 2025 travels, it’s important to compare visa fees and additional costs before finalising any trip. Optional add-ons, such as courier delivery and premium lounge access, are extra and vary from one country to the next. Understanding these charges and the overall cost breakdown will help manage travel expenses more effectively.