Schengen visa crackdown on Indians: Germany, France, Italy reject several visa applicants

Indian travellers eyeing Europe in 2025 are facing unprecedented visa hurdles, with Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland leading a wave of Schengen rejections that have cost Indian applicants over ₹136 crore in lost fees and bookings.

Data from 2024 shows over 165,000 Indian applications were rejected, marking one of the steepest barriers yet for tourism, business and study-related travel to the EU. Consulates are citing incomplete paperwork, vague travel plans and stricter scrutiny, especially from Germany, which has scrapped its informal appeal process for Indians, leaving legal action as the only recourse.

France, Switzerland, Germany among the worst for visa denials

France alone accounted for 31,314 rejections, nearly a ₹25.8 crore financial loss for Indian travellers. Switzerland followed with 26,126, while Germany and Italy denied over 15,000 applications each. The Netherlands also contributed significantly with 14,569 refusals, according to Schengen News.

Applicants are also losing money on non-refundable hotel bookings, flights and insurance, with many left scrambling to revise or cancel plans.

Germany ends fast-track appeals, delays pile up

In a policy shift this July, Germany ended the remonstration process, a relatively quick method to appeal rejected visas, forcing Indians to go through full legal proceedings. The move has added both cost and uncertainty to an already strained system.

Adding to the chaos are appointment delays of up to two months at some consulates, particularly during the busy summer travel window. Germany and France are experiencing the worst of the backlogs, with consulates struggling to keep up with volume.

Students and professionals hit hardest

The sharp rise in rejections is affecting not only tourists but also students, professionals and small businesses. Germany, long seen as a student-friendly destination, has become harder to access.

Experts warn the India-EU travel corridor could suffer long-term damage if rejection rates remain this high. Applicants are advised to prepare stronger documentation, apply well in advance, and brace for extended delays, or consider alternative destinations.