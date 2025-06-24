Schengen visa hassle: Austrian embassy at first rejects, later approves Indian investor's visa for this reason

An Indian investor planning a high-budget trip to Europe found his Schengen visa unexpectedly denied by the Austrian embassy, despite submitting detailed documents, including plans to explore real estate investments. But instead of giving up, he appealed with a carefully worded email. Within 48 hours, the embassy reversed its decision and issued the visa.

Advertisement

The traveller had planned a mixed-purpose visit to Europe, combining leisure with property investment exploration in Vienna and Prague. With a travel budget of around ₹2.5 lakh, his application included a cover letter outlining the business intent, a consultation booking with a Vienna-based real estate company, and financial documentation supporting his plans.

Despite this, the Austrian embassy rejected the application, citing a failure to “prove the purpose of the trip.” The investor was left baffled.

Rather than walking away, he sent a detailed follow-up email addressing each point raised in the rejection notice. In the message, he reiterated that the trip was not merely for tourism but also involved real estate consultations. He referenced all supporting documents, including the letter from the real estate firm and proof of appointment, and clarified his financial readiness.

Advertisement

“The email was polite, factual, and comprehensive,” he said. “To my surprise, within two days, they replied and said my visa had now been approved. I could collect the stamped passport the next day.”

This episode reflects a broader concern many Indian travellers face with Schengen visa applications, rejections over reasons such as ‘unclear purpose’ or ‘insufficient documentation’, even when applicants believe they’ve submitted all required proofs.

In some cases, it may be a matter of oversight or misinterpretation by embassy officials. But the lesson is clear: if you’re confident in your application, an appeal, presented calmly, with evidence, can make a difference.

“Document your intent thoroughly,” the investor advised, “especially if you’re combining business and leisure. And if denied unfairly, don’t hesitate to follow up.”