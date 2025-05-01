Schengen visa rush: 29% more Indians headed to these European nations this summer- Details here

As summer holidays approach, Indian interest in the Schengen region has surged, with visa applications rising 29% over the previous year, according to data from visa-processing platform Atlys. The uptick reflects the enduring appeal of Europe’s sun-drenched coastlines, rich history, and cultural vibrancy, especially among younger travellers.

Countries such as Portugal, Greece, Spain, and Italy have emerged as the top choices for entry into the Schengen area, attracting tourists with their robust tourism infrastructure and welcoming atmospheres. According to the report, Gen Z and millennial travellers have been at the forefront of this growth, with a 23.5% rise in visa requests from this demographic compared to last year.

“We’re witnessing a new wave of Indian travellers who are exploring the world with greater intention and curiosity,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “Travel today isn’t just about visiting landmarks, it’s about experiencing cultures, connecting with people, and creating lasting memories.”

While Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru continue to be key sources of outbound travel, interest is no longer confined to metro cities. There has been a 17.8% increase in Schengen visa applications from tier-two cities such as Pune, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh, signalling Europe’s widening appeal beyond India’s traditional urban centres.

On the travel experience spectrum, France, Italy, and Switzerland remain favourites for those seeking luxury getaways, with offerings ranging from Tuscany’s vineyards to Switzerland’s lakeside resorts. Meanwhile, adventure-focused travellers are increasingly opting for Austria, Slovenia, and northern Spain, where alpine sports, hiking trails, and lesser-known nature escapes are gaining popularity.

The region’s Mediterranean climate, with summer temperatures ranging from 20–30°C, offers ideal conditions for outdoor travel, long daylight hours, and flexible itineraries.