Schengen visa rush: Luxembourg sees 173% spike in 2024 applications, Indians lead the pack

Luxembourg has seen an unprecedented surge in Schengen visa applications, with 30,677 requests filed in 2024 — a 173% jump from the 11,227 applications in 2023, according to the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs’ annual report.

The sharp rise positions Luxembourg as an increasingly attractive destination for international visitors, students, and professionals, according to Schengen news. The Ministry noted that the spike in applications “reflects the growing appeal of Luxembourg as a study, work, and living destination.”

Advertisement

Family and tourism top visa demand

The largest share of applications was for family reunification, totalling 9,009 submissions. This was followed by tourist visa applications, which reached 8,038 — a significant increase not seen in previous years. The Ministry highlighted this trend as a sign that Luxembourg is becoming more appealing to global travellers.

In addition, 5,600 applications were filed for business purposes and 4,624 for long-stay visas, according to Luxembourg Times.

Indian citizens top visa recipients

Indian nationals emerged as the top recipients of Luxembourg’s Schengen visas in 2024, with 5,495 visas granted. The Ministry stated, “Indian citizens represent the largest group of third-country nationals who visited Luxembourg this year, ahead of Turkish and Chinese citizens.”

Advertisement

Turkish nationals followed with 3,373 visas issued, while 3,216 visas were granted to Chinese citizens. Moroccan and Russian nationals also featured in the top five, with 1,905 and 1,378 visas grante,d respectively.

New Delhi consulate handles most applications

The highest volume of applications came through Luxembourg’s consulate in New Delhi, which processed 4,058 applications. This was followed by the consulate in Ankara (3,299) and the embassy in Beijing (1,951). The increase in Chinese applications was supported by direct flight connectivity and cooperation with an external service provider.