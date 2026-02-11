Schengen visa update: Greece visa centres resume operations in India from Feb 12, check details

Indians planning a trip to Greece can once again begin their visa process, with Global Visa Center World (GVCW) announcing the resumption of Greece Visa Application Centres across India.

In an official communication, GVCW stated: “We are pleased to inform you that, effective 12 February 2026, all Visa Application Centers for Greece in India will resume operations.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Applicants have been advised to “book their appointments through the designated appointment booking platform” and to “plan accordingly and ensure that all required documentation is prepared prior to their visit.”

GVCW is the authorised service provider for Greece visas in India.

How to apply for a Greece (Schengen) visa from India

Indian travellers can apply for a Greece visa online and visit a Visa Application Centre (VAC) for biometrics and document submission.

1. Identify your visa type

Applicants must determine whether they require a short-stay Schengen visa (tourism, business, visiting family) for up to 90 days, or a long-stay visa (work, study).

2. Complete the online application

The Schengen visa application form must be filled online through the Global Visa Center World (GVCW) website.

Advertisement

3. Prepare required documents

Applicants must carry:

Passport : Valid for at least three months beyond the intended departure date, with at least two blank pages

Photographs : Two recent passport-sized photographs

Travel documents : Confirmed return flight tickets and accommodation proof (hotel booking or invitation letter)

Travel insurance : Valid across all Schengen countries with minimum coverage of €30,000

Financial proof : Bank statements for the last 3–6 months, salary slips and Income Tax Returns (ITR)

Cover letter: Explaining the purpose of travel

4. Book and attend an appointment

Applicants must schedule an appointment at a GVCW Visa Application Centre in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and others. Personal appearance is mandatory to submit biometric data (fingerprints).

Advertisement

5. Submit application and pay fees

Applicants must carry the printed and signed application form, submit documents, and pay the applicable visa fee. The total cost, including service charges, typically ranges between ₹8,000 and ₹14,890 depending on services opted.

6. Track application status

Visa status can be tracked online through the GVCW website.

Key timelines and details

Applications can be submitted up to six months before the intended travel date. Processing usually takes around 15 days, though applicants are advised to apply well in advance to account for possible delays.

Authorities have also clarified that visa requirements and fees are subject to change. Applicants should check the latest information on the official GVCW website before proceeding.