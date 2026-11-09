South Africa simplifies visa process for Indians ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

The move comes as South Africa prepares to attract more international visitors ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, which is expected to provide a significant opportunity to promote the country's tourism offerings.

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ETA system expands to 53 countries

The enhanced ETA platform has been rolled out in phases, with additional groups of countries included during August and September 2026. It now covers 53 countries, including all markets previously served by South Africa's eVisa programme.

The earlier eVisa system is being transitioned to the new digital authorisation platform, with its decommissioning scheduled for December 1, 2026. The transition will mark a complete shift towards the ETA system for the markets covered under the programme.

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The digital process is expected to reduce the need for in-person visits to visa processing centres, helping eligible travellers complete the necessary formalities more conveniently.

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Applications for children included

The updated system also supports applications for minors, making it easier for families travelling together to apply through the digital platform.

It includes biometric capture and enrolment on South Africa's Home Affairs National Identification System (HANIS) for children aged seven years and older.

The addition is intended to make the process more accessible to families and groups planning international holidays.

Neliswa Nkani, South African Tourism Hub Head for the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia (MEISEA), said the expansion was an important step towards simplifying travel planning for eligible visitors.

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She also encouraged Indian travellers to explore South Africa beyond cricket as the country looks ahead to hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup.

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South Africa targets tourism growth ahead of 2027 World Cup

The next phase of the ETA expansion will focus on key growth markets ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup. The initiative is part of South Africa's broader efforts to boost tourism and improve accessibility for international visitors.

Authorities are monitoring the platform's stability and capacity as the rollout progresses. Communication and stakeholder onboarding initiatives are also underway to familiarise travellers and tourism industry partners with the new system.

For Indian tourists, the expansion could make travel planning more convenient by enabling eligible applicants to complete the authorisation process online.