South Korea rolls out 5 & 10-year, multiple-entry visas for nationals from this nation

South Korea has made it easier for Chinese travellers to visit the nation repeatedly. Seoul's embassy in Beijing announced that Chinese nationals who have previously visited South Korea will now qualify for five-year multiple-entry visas, according to South China Morning Post.

Those with residency in 14 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, can apply for 10-year multiple-entry visas, as can employees of Chinese companies that have invested at least US$1 million in South Korea.

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Improving ties, but a crowded playing field

The visa easing is part of a broader thaw in bilateral relations. South Korea has offered visa waivers to Chinese tour groups of three or more since September, while China extended visa-free entry to South Koreans in November 2024. The reciprocal gestures reflect a genuine effort by both sides to rebuild tourist flows.

"The new measure is seen as a driving force that could significantly increase the number of frequent repeat visitors travelling for short weekend trips, K-pop, food and shopping," said Jang Soo-cheong, a professor of hospitality and tourism management at Purdue University and director of Yanolja Research.

Chinese arrivals in South Korea reached approximately 5.48 million in 2025, a sharp increase, but repeat visit rates tell a more sobering story. In the fourth quarter of 2025, only 54.3% of Chinese visitors returned to South Korea, well behind Japan's 76.5% and Thailand's 79.2%, and down from 57.9% in the same period of 2024, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.

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The Iran war factor

The conflict in the Middle East is reshaping travel economics in ways that work against South Korea. Global fuel prices have surged following the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up airfares across the board, making shorter, cheaper trips to Southeast Asia comparatively more attractive.

Subramania Bhatt, CEO of China Trading Desk, a travel marketing and technology firm, was direct about the challenge. "Airlines and industry bodies are already warning that the Middle East conflict is pushing up jet-fuel costs and fares," he said. "Once airfares rise, Korea starts looking less competitive against Southeast Asian destinations that are also close to China but often offer cheaper on-the-ground costs and, in some cases, more generous visa terms."