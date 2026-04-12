Sri Lanka plans free visas for 40 countries as tourist arrivals drop amid global tensions

Facing a sharp drop in tourist arrivals amid regional tensions, Sri Lanka is fast-tracking a long-pending plan to offer free visas to nationals of 40 countries. Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath said the proposal is set to go before the Cabinet this Monday, with parliamentary approval expected in April as the government moves quickly to stabilise travel inflows hit by the Middle East conflict, according to a Sri Lankan daily, Sunday Times.

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This acceleration comes as Sri Lanka is feeling the full impact of the Middle East conflict on international air travel.

The minister said the country has recorded a 15% drop in tourist arrivals due to regional tensions and that, as a result, the government has decided to fast-track the rollout of the free visa program.

The latest figures highlight the slowdown. Between March 1 and 25, Sri Lanka welcomed 151,693 visitors, down 22% compared to the same period in 2025. The backdrop: major disruptions to air connectivity, flight cancellations, and rising travel costs, particularly on routes linking Europe and Asia.

Daily trends confirm the decline, with an average of 6,068 arrivals per day, compared to 7,407 a year earlier. The peak recorded during this period, 7,318 visitors on March 14, still fell short of typical performance levels.

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Annual momentum remains positive

Despite this short-term setback, Sri Lanka’s overall tourism trajectory remains upward.

In the first three months of the year, the country surpassed the 700,000-visitor mark, reaching a total of 708,348 arrivals, up 4.45% year over year. This performance was largely driven by a strong start to the year, before the geopolitical situation deteriorated in late February.

Sri Lanka also continues to benefit from a diversified mix of source markets. India remains by far the leading contributor, with 39,424 arrivals during the March period (26% of the total). The United Kingdom (13,967), Russia (13,272), China (12,166), and Germany (10,523) also rank among the top markets.

Long-haul Western markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States, have helped partially cushion the overall decline.

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40 countries targeted by Sri Lanka to boost tourism

It is precisely these markets that Colombo is targeting with its free ETA visa scheme.

Seven countries already benefit from free electronic travel authorisation (ETA): China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, and Thailand. The proposed measure would extend the scheme to citizens of the following 33 countries:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iran, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.