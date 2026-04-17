Indians planning a trip to Sri Lanka in 2026 no longer need to worry about visa fees or embassy appointments. Indian passport holders can get a free 30-day tourist visa through Sri Lanka's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, making it one of the simplest international trips an Indian traveller can take.

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There's one thing to note: the visa is free, but the ETA application is still required.

How it works

Sri Lanka first extended free ETA access to Indian nationals as part of a pilot programme in October 2023. India was among seven countries, including China, Russia, Thailand, and Japan, to receive fee-free access as Sri Lanka looked to rebuild tourism. By 2026, the programme will have expanded considerably.

The Cabinet approved a proposal in July 2025 to extend free visas to travellers from 39–40 countries, including India. A draft regulation was presented to Parliament on March 30, 2026, and the expanded scheme is being fast-tracked.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, confirmed in February 2026 that Indians can travel visa-free. The free visa covers tourism, family visits, and short business trips, with double-entry permitted, meaning you can leave and re-enter once within the 30-day window.

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Applying for the ETA

Applying online before you fly is strongly recommended, even though a walk-in visa-on-arrival is available at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Sri Lanka briefly made pre-arrival ETA mandatory in October 2025 before reversing that rule, but skipping the online process still means queuing at immigration.

The application is straightforward.

- Visit eta.gov.lk, select "Tourist ETA" under individual applications

- fill in your passport number, travel dates, and accommodation address.

- No document uploads are needed.

- Indian passport holders pay nothing.

Approval typically arrives by email within 24–48 hours.

Carry a printed copy or have it saved on your phone; immigration officers at Colombo airport will check it on arrival.

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What you should have with you: a passport valid for at least six months from your arrival date, a return or onward ticket, a hotel booking confirmation, and bank statements as proof of funds, not always asked for, but useful to have.

Extending beyond 30 days

If a month isn't enough, extensions are possible. Through the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Colombo, tourists can extend their stay for up to 270 days.

Extensions are granted in stages: 60 days first, then in 90-day increments, and can be applied for online or in person. The initial 30-day visa is free; extensions are paid. Express same-day processing costs an additional $40. During peak season from December to March, processing can take two to three working days, so apply at least a week before your visa expires.

Getting there

Over 55 weekly flights connect Indian cities to Colombo. IndiGo operates routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and also connects Chennai and Tiruchirappalli to Jaffna.

S/riLankan Airlines flies from 10 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, its newest route in 2026, with a total of 93 weekly flights.

FitsAir launches direct Ahmedabad–Colombo flights from May 15, 2026. Air India also operates on the corridor. Flight times range from around 1.5 hours from Chennai to about 4 hours from Delhi.

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On the ground

The Sri Lankan Rupee is the local currency, Indian Rupees aren't widely accepted, so exchange money at banks or authorised changers in Colombo. York Street in Colombo Fort offers competitive rates. Avoid airport counters. Cards work in cities; carry cash for tuk-tuks and smaller towns.

For a SIM card, Dialogue's counter at the airport charges around LKR 1,500 (roughly ₹400). eSIM users can activate before landing and skip the queue.

For getting around, download PickMe, Sri Lanka's answer to Ola and Uber, for tuk-tuks and taxis. If you hail a tuk-tuk off the street, insist on a meter. For longer journeys, the train network is reliable and scenic; the Colombo to Kandy and Nuwara Eliya line is considered one of Asia's most beautiful rail routes.