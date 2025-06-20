Business Today
Staffing crisis hits US hospitals as Trump's visa restrictions stall international medical residents: Report

Many institutions that depend on International medical graduates now find themselves scrambling to manage patient loads with reduced staff, heightening concerns about care quality and patient outcomes in vulnerable communities

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 8:29 AM IST
Staffing crisis hits US hospitals as Trump's visa restrictions stall international medical residents: ReportTrump visa curbs delay foreign doctors, leaving US hospitals facing staffing crunch

Hundreds of U.S. hospitals are grappling with urgent staffing gaps as new travel and visa restrictions under the Trump administration delay the arrival of foreign-trained doctors set to begin residencies on July 1, according to a report by The New York Times.

The American healthcare system, particularly safety-net hospitals that serve low-income and underserved communities, relies heavily on international medical graduates (IMGs) to fill critical residency roles. Each year in July, hospitals prepare for the routine transition as new medical residents replace outgoing ones. However, this cycle has been severely disrupted.

New rules introduced by the Trump administration, including visa suspensions, stricter travel bans, and enhanced social media scrutiny, have delayed or completely blocked the entry of numerous foreign doctors. As a result, hospitals across the country are facing an unexpected shortfall of incoming medical residents.

Many institutions that depend on IMGs now find themselves scrambling to manage patient loads with reduced staff, heightening concerns about care quality and patient outcomes in vulnerable communities. The delays come at a time when the U.S. healthcare system is still dealing with the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing physician shortage.

Administrators warn that unless urgent action is taken to streamline entry for medical professionals, hospitals may face prolonged staffing constraints with real implications for public health.

