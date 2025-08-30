Struggling with a Polish Schengen visa: Student cites delays, bots and black-market brokers

A Reddit post titled “Schengen Visa Denied From Poland, let me tell you about my horrible experience” has highlighted growing frustrations for applicants seeking Polish Schengen visas, citing system bottlenecks and alleged exploitation by brokers.

The anonymous poster, a student with a partner in Poland, said they faced repeated technical issues on the VFS Global portal while trying to secure an appointment. “At first, I tried to create an account on the VFS Global website, but it kept giving me errors. After about a week of struggling with their customer support, I was finally able to create an account,” they wrote.

Even after creating an account, appointments were unavailable. “Most appointments were being booked by bots and then resold by agencies for around 200 euros. I also came across rumors that VFS themselves might be connected to this, though I don’t know if that’s true,” the poster added.

Eventually, they used a broker to secure a slot, which delayed their travel plans. “It took about two weeks for them to get me an appointment. Unfortunately, this delay messed up our planned travel schedule,” they said.

Despite submitting all required documents, including financial proofs and an invitation letter signed by their partner, the visa was rejected. “After about a month of waiting — with multiple calls to VFS and no clear updates — I finally found out that my visa had been rejected. It was devastating, as all the time, money, and effort we invested went to waste,” the student wrote.

The Redditor cautioned prospective travelers about Poland’s Schengen visa process, suggesting that applying through other European countries may offer better chances. “So yeah, if you ask me, the Polish visa system seems deliberately complicated for some applicants. If you want to visit Europe, it’s better to apply through a different country where you have a higher chance of being accepted,” they said.