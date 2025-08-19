Switzerland Golden Visa: The ultimate door to residency for non-EU investors with major capital

Switzerland’s Golden Visa programme offers non-EU nationals a path to residency in exchange for significant financial investment, positioning itself at the intersection of economic growth and cultural exchange. More than a legal mechanism, the initiative is woven into Swiss immigration policy to attract capital, create jobs, and enrich the country’s diverse social fabric.

What the Swiss Golden Visa offers

The Golden Visa grants the right to live, work, and establish a business in Switzerland. Holders gain access to one of the world’s most stable economies, along with a consistently high standard of living supported by advanced healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The visa also permits unrestricted travel within the Schengen area.

Political stability, low crime rates, and favourable tax arrangements in several cantons add to its appeal. Residents can also invest in Switzerland’s property market and bring immediate family members, including spouses and children under 18, under the same permit.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be non-EU nationals, aged between 18 and 55, with a clean criminal record, sound health, and proof of lawful, stable income. A residential property in Switzerland is required, and the same standards apply to family members included in the application.

Investment options

Two routes are available:

Lump Sum Tax Agreement: Individuals pay an annual tax starting at CHF 200,000, which can rise to CHF 600,000 depending on the canton. Employment is not permitted under this route.

Entrepreneurial Investor Scheme: Requires a minimum investment of CHF 1 million to establish a new company or fund an existing Swiss business, with an obligation to support job creation.

Application process

Securing a Golden Visa can take up to five months. The process includes selecting an investment route, obtaining authorisation from Swiss authorities, submitting a D visa application, relocating to Switzerland, and converting the visa into a residence permit.

Temporary residency can be renewed until applicants qualify for permanent residency after 10 years. Citizenship requires at least 12 years of residence, making the Golden Visa a first step in a longer journey toward a Swiss passport.

Long-term commitment

While the Golden Visa does not grant immediate citizenship, it lays the foundation for permanent integration into Swiss society. Sustained investment is required throughout the residency period, but the benefits, stability, prosperity, and global mobility are positioned as worth the wait.