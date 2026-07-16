Thailand back to being visa-free for Indians, but you will still need this document: Check details

Thailand is still visa-free for Indian passport holders, but there is one document you now cannot travel without, and many Indians planning a trip do not know about it yet.

From the date the new rules take effect, all travellers entering Thailand, including those from visa-free countries like India, will be required to complete a Thailand Digital Arrival Card, known as the TDAC, before boarding their flight. This is a mandatory pre-arrival declaration that must be filled out online. Without it, you may be denied boarding or face delays at immigration. Your visa-free status does not exempt you from this requirement.

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What is the TDAC and how do you get it

The Thailand Digital Arrival Card is an electronic form that replaces the paper arrival cards previously filled out on the plane. It collects basic information about your travel, passport details, flight information, accommodation in Thailand, and the purpose of your visit. It must be completed online before departure, not on arrival. It was introduced last year in May

Travellers are advised to fill it out as close to their departure date as possible but no later than before they board. The form is available through Thailand's official immigration portal. Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation that can be shown at immigration on arrival.

What else has changed

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Beyond the TDAC, India's visa-free access to Thailand has been retained, but the maximum permitted stay has been cut from 60 days to 30 days.

The change follows months of uncertainty after the Thai cabinet approved a proposal earlier this year to reduce the number of visa-exempt countries from 93 to 54. The prospect of India being dropped from the list entirely contributed to a measurable decline in Indian arrivals, even though the proposal was never implemented.

India remains one of Thailand's largest tourism source markets, trailing only China and Malaysia, and losing visa-free access for Indians was deemed too costly. The government reconsidered.

Thailand's Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul confirmed the revised policy. "If problems arise from this measure in the future, the government can review it then," he said, as reported by Bloomberg.

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Why the stay limit was cut

The tighter 30-day window is part of a broader effort by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government to address misuse of the visa-free regime. Local businesses in tourist-heavy areas had raised concerns about foreign nationals working without authorisation or violating their entry conditions. The reduced stay limit is intended to distinguish genuine tourists from those exploiting the arrangement.

Visitors from Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, and the Maldives are also eligible for 30-day visa-free entry under the revised framework.

What Indian travellers need to do before flying

There are now two non-negotiable requirements for entry into Thailand:

A valid passport: Thai immigration will not accept any other identity document. Ensure your passport has at least six months of validity beyond your intended return date.

A completed TDAC: this must be filled out online before you board your flight. Carry the confirmation with you.