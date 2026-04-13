Thailand reviews 60-day visa-free entry for 90+ countries, wants quality tourists over volume

Thailand visa news: Thailand's open-door tourism policy is under scrutiny. The government is now examining visa-free entry privileges for tourists from over 90 countries, after authorities flagged widespread misuse of the rules and a growing mismatch between policy intent and actual visitor behaviour, according to a report by The Nation Thailand.

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As per the report, the review was laid out during a joint sitting of Parliament on April 10, 2026, where Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the government is examining whether existing visa exemptions still reflect real travel patterns and policy goals.

The misuse problem

The numbers tell a clear story. Around 90 per cent of tourists visiting Thailand stay between one and 30 days, well short of the 60-day window currently permitted under the visa-free arrangement. A smaller segment, however, stays longer and, in some cases, extends into territory well beyond tourism.

"On the visa-free issue, Thailand has, over the past period, granted visa-free entry to tourists from more than 90 countries, allowing them to stay in Thailand for 60 days. Over the past period, however, the Visa Policy Committee has gathered data and studied whether a 60-day stay in Thailand is appropriate," Surasak said.

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Officials found instances of visitors taking up jobs, acting as nominees, or engaging in other activities that fall outside the scope of tourist entry, raising compliance concerns that the current framework is not equipped to address.

A shift in policy direction

The minister was clear about what the government wants to change, and why. "This measure will limit the period of stay to ensure that Thailand attracts genuinely high-quality tourists. It is not only about regulating the duration of stay. In the end, all countries that currently enjoy visa-free entry must also be reviewed to determine which ones remain appropriate, because we want quality tourists. The policy is clear that we want to raise quality rather than quantity, and generate income rather than simply focus on volume. This is one of the mechanisms the ministry must pursue," Surasak said, as quoted by Nation Thailand.

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Beyond trimming the permitted stay, the government is also studying a tourist entry fee. The money collected would be used to create a fund specifically for tourism management and to provide life and accident insurance for tourists. This fund would ensure that tourist-related expenses are covered without relying on the state budget or burdening the country's healthcare system, as tourists would have their own insurance coverage.