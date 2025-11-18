Thailand tightens tourist visa rules amid crackdown on scams and illegal stays

Thailand has introduced stricter visa regulations for foreign tourists as authorities intensify efforts to clamp down on scams and illegal stays in the country, as per Thai Examiner. Effective from last Thursday, the new measures aim to address growing concerns over border security and the rising number of illicit operations involving foreign nationals, particularly in neighbouring countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

Under the updated rules, foreigners seeking to extend their tourist visas will face limitations. Visas may only be extended twice: the first extension for 30 days and the second for just seven days. This marks a significant reduction from previous policies, which allowed multiple extensions and longer stays. Authorities are also targeting the controversial practice of "border runs," where travellers leave and re-enter the country to reset their visa clock. Anyone attempting this more than twice will risk being banned from entry.

Immigration Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak announced the tighter visa regime, stressing that the primary goal is to block scam operations and prevent foreign nationals from abusing the tourist visa system. Reports of deported foreigners returning by transiting through neighbouring countries and bypassing entry restrictions have prompted officials to adopt a firmer stance on border security.

The crackdown is particularly focused on foreign nationals involved in scams and illegal employment. In recent months, authorities discovered that some deported foreigners re-entered Thailand and continued working in fraudulent operations. As part of the broader enforcement effort, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's administration has scrutinised foreign-owned businesses in southern Thailand, with immigration officers ensuring that only legitimate tourists are allowed to stay.

However, the new rules are unlikely to affect genuine tourists planning short visits. Travellers with confirmed return flights and standard itineraries will continue to receive entry as usual. The crackdown, therefore, primarily targets those who misuse tourist visas for extended stays or non-tourist activities, such as illegal work.