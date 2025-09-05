'This policy is ridiculous': Data scientist slams H-1B visa policy as Indian friend forced to leave US

A Minneapolis-based data scientist has sparked debate over the U.S. H-1B visa policy after his friend, an Indian professional, was forced to return home despite building an eight-year life in the country. Nathan Platter highlighted in a LinkedIn post how H-1B workers face a strict 60-day deadline to secure new employment after losing their jobs or risk deportation, a rule he says uproots talent and harms the U.S. economy.

Platter shared the story of his friend, who spent four years completing an undergraduate degree, two years on a master’s, and two years working in the United States. After losing her job recently, she could not find a new employer willing to sponsor her H-1B visa and had no choice but to leave.

“We let her study here. Work here. Pay taxes here. And now we’re kicking her out? My friend is moving back to India after 8 years in the U.S. (4 undergrad + 2 grad school + 2 working) because she couldn’t land a new job in the arbitrary 60-day grace period for H1B visa holders,” Platter wrote.

He added that his friend had consistently worked 14-hour days and contributed significantly to her team, yet still had to leave Austin, Texas, and the life she had built.

“She has to uproot her life in Austin, say goodbye to her community, and take all that talent out of the US economy. BACK TO INDIA! This policy is ridiculous,” Platter said.

Platter warned that the policy risks training and educating talented individuals only to lose them to other countries. “We’re educating brilliant minds and then handing them to our global competitors. Startups lose. Landlords lose. Cities lose. America loses,” he wrote.

Calling for urgent reform, Platter said, “We need better ways to retain international talent. H1B needs a complete overhaul. Not next year. NOW.”