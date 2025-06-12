Travellers from these 55 nations can now visit China visa-free for 10 days in transit- Report

In a move expected to boost short-term travel and international business ties, China has expanded its 240-hour visa-free transit policy to include travellers from 55 countries. The update, reported by state-run Xinhua news agency, officially takes effect on Thursday.

Under the new policy, eligible travellers from countries including Indonesia, Russia, and Britain can now enter China without a visa for up to 240 hours (10 days), provided they are transiting to a third country. During this period, they can engage in both tourism and business activities.

The move is widely seen as part of China’s broader effort to revive inbound travel and strengthen global business engagement following pandemic-era restrictions.

