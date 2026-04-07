Travelling to Vietnam? Phu Quoc visa-free entry comes with risks; India issues travel advisory

The Embassy of India in Hanoi has issued a detailed advisory for Indian travellers heading to Vietnam, flagging risks to visas, potential complications with emergency travel, and passport-related delays that could disrupt trips if not carefully planned.

The advisory focuses particularly on travel to Phu Quoc Island, which currently allows visa-free entry for Indian citizens under specific conditions. However, authorities have cautioned that this exemption comes with strict limitations.

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Visa-free entry to Phu Quoc comes with a catch

According to the advisory, “Phu Quoc Island currently offers visa-free entry for certain foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, subject to specific conditions and entry requirements.”

But this access is tightly restricted. “This exemption is strictly limited to travel to and stay within Phu Quoc Island only, and does not permit entry into mainland Viet Nam.”

The embassy highlighted that several travellers have run into trouble when unexpected situations forced them to leave the island. “In certain instances due to unforeseen circumstances, such as medical emergencies and flight disruptions etc., Indian nationals have been required to travel to mainland Viet Nam, including cities such as Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi, for medical treatment, onward travel, or other assistance.”

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In such cases, the lack of a mainland visa can become a serious hurdle. The advisory notes that “individuals who do not hold a valid Viet Nam visa permitting entry into mainland Viet Nam face significant challenges, including delays in accessing medical facilities, travel restrictions, and immigration-related complications.”

To avoid such situations, the embassy has issued a clear recommendation: “Indian nationals are advised to obtain an appropriate Viet Nam visa prior to undertaking travel to Phu Quoc, even if their itinerary is limited to the island.”

It also warned that even though visa-free travel is allowed, risks remain. “If you do still travel to Phu Quoc without an appropriate Vietnam visa, which is permissible as per local guidelines, and you are required to travel to mainland Vietnam for reasons as mentioned above, please do understand that there could be immigration-related complications.”

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Passport loss can delay exit by several days

The advisory also flagged repeated instances of Indian travellers losing their passports in Vietnam, outlining the process and timelines involved.

“There have been instances of loss of passports by Indian nationals while travelling in Viet Nam,” the embassy said, adding that it is “mandatory to immediately file a police complaint (to be submitted later in the Embassy of India in Hanoi/Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City) in the concerned jurisdiction where the passport was lost.”

While Indian missions aim to act quickly, exit from Vietnam is not immediate. “On receiving the request for issuance of the Emergency Certificate/Travel Document on loss of passport, it has been the endeavour of the Embassy of India in Hanoi/Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to issue the document at the earliest on the very same day.”

However, travellers should factor in additional waiting time. “Even after the issuance of the Emergency Certificate/Travel Document by us, it normally takes anytime between 3-5 working days for the Vietnamese authorities, as per local guidelines, for issuance of an Exit Permit. In some cases, it could also take a little longer.”

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During this period, travellers must remain in the country. “Till the issuance of the Exit Permit by the local authorities, Indian citizens will need to stay in Viet Nam.”