Trump admin pauses US visa appointments globally: Indian students, workers to face delays in getting interview slots

Applicants who already had interview slots were informed that their appointments had been cancelled and would be rescheduled at a later date, according to reports.

The State Department has not disclosed the duration or detailed scope of the training but said the exercise is designed to help officers identify applicants who may become dependent on US public benefits and ensure visa decisions are made through a “comprehensive and consistent” review process.

Why Indian applicants could be watching closely

India is among the largest sources of US visa applicants, with hundreds of thousands of Indian students, skilled workers and travellers seeking entry into the country every year.

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The temporary disruption comes at a time when the US is tightening multiple immigration pathways. Recent measures have included closer scrutiny of H-1B applications, proposed higher fees for skilled worker visas and possible action against certain categories of visitor visas.

For Indian professionals, the H-1B programme remains particularly important. The US Department of Homeland Security has separately proposed an additional USD 103,265 fee for H-1B cap-subject applications, including those filed under the advanced degree exemption. The proposal, if implemented, could increase costs for companies hiring foreign workers, including Indian technology professionals who form a significant share of H-1B beneficiaries.

Visitor and work visas under greater scrutiny

The visa appointment pause follows reports that the US administration is also considering a large-scale review of some B1 and B2 business and tourism visas.

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According to documents obtained by The Associated Press and US officials, the State Department is examining possible revocation of up to 200,000 visitor visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to individuals who have applied for asylum in the US.

The move would not automatically result in deportation but could change the immigration status of affected individuals while removing their existing business or tourism visa privileges.

Part of wider immigration tightening

The latest developments are part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration agenda, which has focused on stricter screening, higher compliance requirements and tighter controls across both legal and illegal immigration channels.

While the administration has argued that the measures are aimed at improving security and preventing misuse of the immigration system, several policies have faced legal challenges and criticism from rights groups.

The administration recently faced a setback after a US judge blocked a policy that suspended immigrant visa issuance for applicants from 75 countries, ruling that the move exceeded the authority granted to the Secretary of State.

For Indian applicants, the immediate impact of the visa appointment pause remains unclear.

(With inputs from Reuters)