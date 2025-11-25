Trump doesn't support replacing Americans, but limited H-1B hiring: White House Press Secy

The White House opened a new front in its immigration messaging on Monday, outlining President Donald Trump's willingness to allow a narrow, time-bound use of foreign skilled workers, but only when companies make significant investments in US manufacturing. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt framed the approach as a practical, common-sense position that still keeps American workers at the centre of Trump’s economic agenda.

Leavitt told reporters the President backs foreign hiring only in situations where advanced factories need specialised talent during the early build-out phase. "The President does not support American workers being replaced," she said. "He wants to see the American manufacturing industry revitalised better than ever before. That's part of what he's doing with his effective use of tariffs and good trade deals around the world."

She said the administration’s view reflects the realities facing companies setting up next-generation production lines in the US. "If foreign companies are investing trillions of dollars in the United States and bringing in foreign workers to create niche products like batteries, he wants to see that at the beginning to get those manufacturing facilities up and running," she said.

Once operations are stable, Leavitt said Trump expects companies to shift fully to an American workforce. "Ultimately, the President always wants to see American workers in those jobs," she said. "He's told these foreign companies that if you're going to be doing business in the United States, you better be hiring my people," she added.

Trump has long attacked the H-1B visa system—central to Indian tech workers—for allegedly hurting US wages and hollowing out domestic jobs. The White House has signalled a tougher regime ahead, backing a proposed $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions and stricter vetting to "stop abuses of the system and protect American jobs".

Yet the President has also recently made the case for keeping skilled immigration channels open. In a Fox News interview, Trump defended the need for foreign talent when asked whether H-1B visas should continue. When the interviewer said, "We have plenty of talented workers," Trump countered instantly: "No, you don't. You don't have certain talents. People have to learn. You can't take people off an unemployment line and say, 'I'm going to put you into a factory where we're going to make missiles.'"

He also credited foreign students as an asset to US businesses, even as both F-1 and H-1B visas remain favourite targets of Maga voices.

