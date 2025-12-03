Trump pauses green card and citizenship applications for 19 countries, escalating migration limits

In a move signalling a stronger stance on immigration enforcement, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it is halting all immigration applications, including green cards and U.S. citizenship processing, for individuals from 19 non-European countries. The administration cited national security and public safety concerns as the primary reasons for the pause.

This action expands on the partial travel ban imposed in June, which already placed restrictions on immigrants from these countries. The new policy is a continuation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s broader immigration agenda, which has been a cornerstone of his political platform.

The list of affected countries includes Afghanistan and Somalia, among others. The administration’s decision comes after last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, in which an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was arrested as the primary suspect. One Guard member died in the attack, while the other remains in critical condition.

Trump’s rhetoric has also intensified against Somalis, with the president calling them "garbage" and stating, "we don’t want them in our country." Since returning to office in January, Trump has doubled down on immigration enforcement, deploying federal agents to major cities and tightening asylum procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border. While the administration has largely focused on deportations, the latest move represents a shift toward more stringent measures on legal immigration.

The memorandum outlining the new policy also cited several other high-profile crimes allegedly committed by immigrants, further reinforcing the administration's justification for the expanded restrictions. Countries affected by the latest restrictions include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, nations that faced the harshest restrictions following the June travel ban. Additional countries, including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, were subject to partial restrictions.

Under the new policy, pending immigration applications from these countries will be placed on hold, with all individuals required to undergo a comprehensive re-review process, including potential interviews or re-interviews to assess national security risks. The policy has already affected a number of applicants, including reports of cancelled oath ceremonies, naturalisation interviews, and status adjustment interviews.

(With Reuters inputs)