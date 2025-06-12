Trump's Gold Card Visa now live: $5M visa-for-residency now available on trumpcard.gov; This is how you can apply

US President Donald Trump has formally launched the "Trump Card," a high-priced immigration initiative that promises a pathway to US citizenship for foreigners willing to pay $5 million. Dubbed the "Gold Card," the program is now open for applicants through the new government website, trumpcard.gov, where interested individuals can join a waitlist.

Advertisement

Lauding the program on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump described the offering as “somewhat like a Green Card, but at a higher level of sophistication.” He added, “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World.”

Trump Card: How to apply for the $5 million path to U.S. access

If you're ready to sign up for the Trump Card waitlist, here's how to get started in just a few quick steps:

Step 1: Head to trumpcard.gov

Visit the official Trump Card website, trumpcard.gov, to begin your application journey.

Step 2: Fill out the application form

Advertisement

On the homepage, you'll find a form asking for key details:

Full name

Region

Whether you're applying as an individual or a business

Email ID

And whether the request covers you, your spouse, your family, or someone else

Step 3: Submit your details

Once the form is complete, hit ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Step 4: Check your inbox

You'll receive a six-digit verification code at your registered email address. Keep in mind, it’s only valid for 10 minutes, so don’t wait too long.

Step 5: Final verification

Enter the code back on the website and hit submit again. That’s it, you’re officially on the Trump Card waitlist.

Not a direct guarantee

Advertisement

While the card promises a route toward US citizenship, it does not directly guarantee it. The fine print from Trump’s post notes that the Gold Card is merely a “beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country,” not an immediate grant of citizenship.

Trump has also clarified that the initiative does not require congressional approval, as the Gold Card itself does not confer citizenship. Instead, it offers eligibility for those willing to invest heavily in what he frames as access to the American dream.

Under existing US law, permanent residency or citizenship typically requires individuals to have spent at least five years in the country, be at least 18 years of age, demonstrate basic English skills, and possess what is legally termed "good moral character."

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, speaking at the 2025 US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, projected strong interest in the initiative from India. “We are going to be incredibly successful in India,” Lutnick said. “So, when people ask me, 'When are you coming to India?' I'd say, 'When I launch the Trump Card, I promise you I'm coming to India.’”