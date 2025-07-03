Getting a UAE long-term residency just got easier. The nation has now added a host of professions to its existing list of types of workers who can apply for a Golden Visa. making the 10-year residency more accessible to professionals across sectors.

Announced in May 2025, this move targets nurses, educators, content creators, e-sports professionals, and luxury yacht industry experts, broadening the pool beyond the original investor, entrepreneur, specialist, and student segments.

For Indian nationals, who make up one of the largest expat communities in the UAE, the change opens new doors to work, live, and grow without the need for employer sponsorship. From Kochi-based nurses to Dubai teachers and digital creators, the scheme now offers a clear path to a self-sponsored, tax-free life in the Gulf.

Golden Visa: Who’s eligible and how to apply

The expanded Golden Visa now covers ten categories, including investors (with AED 2 million+ in capital or property), entrepreneurs, top students, scientists, executives, and frontline workers. The latest additions specifically benefit:

Nurses with 15+ years of experience

School teachers, principals, and university faculty

YouTubers, podcasters, and digital creators

Accredited e-sports professionals aged 25+

Luxury yacht owners (40m+) and maritime executives

Applicants can check eligibility on the ICP or GDRFA portals, submit documents online, and pay the application fee of AED 2,800–4,000. After a medical and biometrics process, approved candidates receive their Emirates ID in about 30 days and can sponsor family members without additional investment.

Why it matters for Indians

This update is a direct nod to India’s deep economic and social ties with the UAE. Indian nurses serving in Dubai’s health sector, educators shaping the classroom, and creators tapping into Dubai’s $2 billion creative economy now have a streamlined route to long-term stability.

The inclusion of pro gamers and yacht industry professionals marks the UAE’s strategic pivot to newer, globalised sectors. For Indian experts in these fields, the message is clear: the UAE wants your talent, and is offering 10-year residency, family benefits, and a high-quality life in return.