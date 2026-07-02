UAE Green Visa: Five-year residency without employer sponsorship; Who qualifies and what it costs

The UAE's Green Visa gives skilled professionals, freelancers and investors something that traditional work visas don't: five years of residency without being tied to an employer. Introduced in 2022 as part of a broader overhaul of the country's visa framework, the permit also allows holders to sponsor family members and provides a six-month grace period after cancellation, considerably more breathing room than standard employer-sponsored residency.

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Here is a breakdown of who can apply, what it costs and what the visa offers.

Who can apply

The Green Visa is available under three categories: skilled workers, self-employed individuals, and investors or business partners.

Skilled workers must hold a valid employment contract and a skilled worker permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), or be employed by a government, semi-government or free zone entity.

They must fall under Skill Levels 1, 2 or 3 in MOHRE's occupational classification, hold at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification, and earn a minimum monthly salary of Dh15,000.

Freelancers and self-employed individuals must hold a freelancing or self-employment permit from MOHRE, possess at least a bachelor's degree, specialised diploma or equivalent, and demonstrate financial stability throughout the residency period. A key requirement: annual freelance income of no less than Dh360,000 in the two years prior to applying, or an equivalent amount in foreign currency.

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Investors and business partners must provide proof of investment or active partnership in a UAE-based project, along with all required licences and approvals from the relevant authorities.

What documents are needed and what it costs

The documents required depend on the category under which the applicant is applying.

The Green Visa work permit application fee is Dh200, plus five per cent VAT. Applicants already based in the UAE must additionally pay a Knowledge Dirham fee of Dh10, an Innovation Dirham fee of Dh10, and an in-country application fee of Dh500. The total amount may vary based on individual circumstances and additional processing requirements.

Those who currently hold a UAE residence visa are advised not to cancel it before their Green Residence permit has been formally approved.

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What the visa offers

Beyond the five-year residency term, the Green Visa removes the need for employer sponsorship, giving holders greater control over their status in the country. Key benefits include the ability to sponsor first-degree family members and dependents, a grace period of up to six months after visa cancellation to remain in the UAE legally, and the flexibility to work as a skilled professional, freelancer, entrepreneur or investor without being dependent on a single employer's sponsorship.