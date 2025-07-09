Business Today
News
UAE's Golden Visa for Rs 23 lakh: 10 other nations that offer this visa, cost, how to apply

Sonali
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025 9:46 AM IST
10 countries where Indians can apply for a Golden Visa — and what it costs

 

With the UAE launching a nomination-based Golden Visa for Indians, interest is rising in other countries offering similar residency-by-investment programmes.

These Golden Visas allow high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to gain residency rights. and in some cases, citizenship, by making financial investments in real estate, business, or national funds. Here's a full list of 10 countries that currently offer Golden Visa options to Indian nationals, with cost, benefits, and how to apply.

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Minimum Investment: AED 2 million (₹4.66 crore) via real estate or AED 100,000 (₹23.3 lakh) via nomination

  • How to Apply: Via Dubai Land Department (real estate) or nominated consultancies like Rayad Group (nomination)

  • Key Benefits:

    • 5–10 year renewable residency

    • No local sponsor needed

    • Family sponsorship allowed

    • Highly tax-friendly

2. United States

  • Minimum Investment: $800,000 (₹6.6 crore, EB-5) or $5 million (₹41.5 crore, Trump Gold Card)

  • How to Apply: File Form I-526 with USCIS (EB-5); Gold Card on hold

  • Key Benefits:

    • Permanent residency (Green Card)

    • Family inclusion

    • Path to U.S. citizenship

3. New Zealand

  • Minimum Investment: NZD 5–10 million (₹2.5–5 crore)

  • How to Apply: Through Immigration New Zealand with an investment plan and fund proof

  • Key Benefits:

    • Residency for family

    • Flexible investment types

    • Minimal physical stay (21–105 days over 3–5 years)

    • Pathway to permanent residency

4. Singapore

  • Minimum Investment: SGD 10–25 million (₹6.2–15.5 crore); SGD 200 million (₹124 crore) for family office

  • How to Apply: Via Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)

  • Key Benefits:

    • Fast-track permanent residency

    • Family inclusion

    • Citizenship eligibility after 2–3 years

    • Low physical presence required

5. Portugal

  • Minimum Investment: €250,000–€500,000 (₹2.25–4.5 crore)

  • How to Apply: Via Portuguese Immigration and Border Service (SEF)

  • Key Benefits:

    • Residency for family

    • Free movement in Schengen Zone

    • Citizenship after 5 years

6. Greece

  • Minimum Investment: €250,000 (₹2.25 crore)

  • How to Apply: Submit property investment and ID proof to Greek authorities

  • Key Benefits:

    • Family residency

    • Schengen access

    • No physical stay required

    • Renewable every 5 years

7. Malta

  • Minimum Investment: €182,000–€350,000 (₹1.64–3.15 crore)

  • How to Apply: Via Malta Residency and Visa Agency

  • Key Benefits:

    • Permanent residency or fast-track citizenship

    • Visa-free access across EU

8. Cyprus

  • Minimum Investment: €300,000 (₹2.7 crore)

  • How to Apply: Submit documents via Cyprus Civil Registry and Migration Department

  • Key Benefits:

    • Permanent residency

    • Family inclusion

    • Tax benefits

    • Schengen access

9. Italy

  • Minimum Investment: €250,000–€2 million (₹2.25–18 crore)

  • How to Apply: Via the Investor Visa Committee with a fund declaration

  • Key Benefits:

    • Residency for family

    • Fast-track visa

    • No minimum stay

    • Schengen access

10. Hungary

  • Minimum Investment: €250,000–€1 million (₹2.25–9 crore)

  • How to Apply: Via Hungary’s Investment Immigration Office with proof of funds

  • Key Benefits:

    • Long-term residency

    • Family inclusion

    • Flexible investment channels

 

Published on: Jul 9, 2025 9:46 AM IST
