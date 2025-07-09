UAE's Golden Visa for Rs 23 lakh: 10 other nations that offer this visa, cost, how to apply

With the UAE launching a nomination-based Golden Visa for Indians, interest is rising in other countries offering similar residency-by-investment programmes.
These Golden Visas allow high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to gain residency rights. and in some cases, citizenship, by making financial investments in real estate, business, or national funds. Here's a full list of 10 countries that currently offer Golden Visa options to Indian nationals, with cost, benefits, and how to apply.
1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Minimum Investment: AED 2 million (₹4.66 crore) via real estate or AED 100,000 (₹23.3 lakh) via nomination
How to Apply: Via Dubai Land Department (real estate) or nominated consultancies like Rayad Group (nomination)
Key Benefits:
5–10 year renewable residency
No local sponsor needed
Family sponsorship allowed
Highly tax-friendly
2. United States
Minimum Investment: $800,000 (₹6.6 crore, EB-5) or $5 million (₹41.5 crore, Trump Gold Card)
How to Apply: File Form I-526 with USCIS (EB-5); Gold Card on hold
Key Benefits:
Permanent residency (Green Card)
Family inclusion
Path to U.S. citizenship
3. New Zealand
Minimum Investment: NZD 5–10 million (₹2.5–5 crore)
How to Apply: Through Immigration New Zealand with an investment plan and fund proof
Key Benefits:
Residency for family
Flexible investment types
Minimal physical stay (21–105 days over 3–5 years)
Pathway to permanent residency
4. Singapore
Minimum Investment: SGD 10–25 million (₹6.2–15.5 crore); SGD 200 million (₹124 crore) for family office
How to Apply: Via Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB)
Key Benefits:
Fast-track permanent residency
Family inclusion
Citizenship eligibility after 2–3 years
Low physical presence required
5. Portugal
Minimum Investment: €250,000–€500,000 (₹2.25–4.5 crore)
How to Apply: Via Portuguese Immigration and Border Service (SEF)
Key Benefits:
Residency for family
Free movement in Schengen Zone
Citizenship after 5 years
6. Greece
Minimum Investment: €250,000 (₹2.25 crore)
How to Apply: Submit property investment and ID proof to Greek authorities
Key Benefits:
Family residency
Schengen access
No physical stay required
Renewable every 5 years
7. Malta
Minimum Investment: €182,000–€350,000 (₹1.64–3.15 crore)
How to Apply: Via Malta Residency and Visa Agency
Key Benefits:
Permanent residency or fast-track citizenship
Visa-free access across EU
8. Cyprus
Minimum Investment: €300,000 (₹2.7 crore)
How to Apply: Submit documents via Cyprus Civil Registry and Migration Department
Key Benefits:
Permanent residency
Family inclusion
Tax benefits
Schengen access
9. Italy
Minimum Investment: €250,000–€2 million (₹2.25–18 crore)
How to Apply: Via the Investor Visa Committee with a fund declaration
Key Benefits:
Residency for family
Fast-track visa
No minimum stay
Schengen access
10. Hungary
Minimum Investment: €250,000–€1 million (₹2.25–9 crore)
How to Apply: Via Hungary’s Investment Immigration Office with proof of funds
Key Benefits:
Long-term residency
Family inclusion
Flexible investment channels