UK announces new refugee resettlement routes; India among seven eligible countries

READ THIS: Planning to study in UK? Universities revoke offers amid visa crackdown, withdrawals surge for Indians, Pakistanis and Nigerians

India among 7 countries included

The new routes will initially operate in Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uganda. However, inclusion of India does not mean that all Indian nationals are eligible to apply. The programme is intended for refugees who have sought protection outside their country of nationality and meet specific eligibility requirements.

Advertisement

According to the UK Home Office, eligible individuals must have been present in one of the participating countries and registered with the relevant authorities or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) before October 1, 2026. Applicants must also meet refugee protection, identity, security and route-specific requirements, along with securing an appropriate sponsorship arrangement.

How the new sponsorship routes will work

Under the Named Community Sponsorship route, approved organisations will work with local communities to help refugees settle into life in the UK. The Refugee Study route will provide a pathway linked to educational opportunities, while the Refugee Work route is designed to facilitate employment-based sponsorship.

Applications have opened for organisations seeking accreditation as lead sponsors for the community sponsorship and study routes. Applications for the refugee work route are expected to open in spring 2027.

Advertisement

Lead sponsors will coordinate with community groups, universities and other participating organisations, assess proposed sponsorship arrangements and provide ongoing support. Their responsibilities may include helping refugees access accommodation, education, employment and local services.

The Home Office will retain responsibility for immigration decisions and conduct the necessary security checks. The government will also work with UNHCR and other delivery partners to identify and assess eligible refugees.

ALSO READ: Planning to study in UK? Student visa refusals for Indians rise. What you need to know

First arrivals expected in Autumn 2027

The UK government expects the first arrivals under the new routes in autumn 2027. The programme will initially be capped, with arrivals across the new routes and the existing UK Resettlement Scheme expected to number in the hundreds before potentially rising to the low thousands as levels of irregular migration fall.

The government said the phased rollout would allow it to establish effective arrangements for refugee identification, assessment, sponsorship and resettlement.