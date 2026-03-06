UK government introduces visa brake, restricting applications from specific countries: Check details here

The UK government has announced a new restriction, the "visa brake," targeting specific visa routes and nationalities. This restriction will prevent individuals from certain countries from applying for specific UK visas, particularly in cases where there is a high rate of asylum claims from people who were previously granted visas.

What is the visa brake?

The visa brake is a restriction applied to specific visa routes and nationalities. It is designed to prevent applications for visas from countries where high numbers of people granted visas later claim asylum in the UK.

How does the visa brake affect applicants?

Which applicants are affected?



The visa brake applies to visa applications made outside the UK for the following visa routes: Student visas for nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan Skilled Worker visas for nationals of Afghanistan

When does it take effect?



The visa brake will apply to any applications submitted on or after 12:01 am on 26 March 2026. Any applications submitted before this time will be processed as usual.

Where does the visa brake apply?



This restriction affects applications made outside the UK for the affected visa routes. It does not depend on where the applicant lives or where the application is submitted from.

Visa application process after the visa brake

For affected applicants: If you are applying for a Student or Skilled Worker visa from one of the listed countries (Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, or Sudan) after the effective date, your application will be automatically refused, regardless of whether you have a valid Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) or Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).

Impact on current UK visa holders

If you already have a valid UK visa:

You are not affected by the visa brake. Your visa will remain valid until its expiry date, and you must continue to comply with its conditions.

You are still eligible to apply for an in-country visa extension or to switch to another visa route, if eligible.

Duration of the visa brake

The visa brake is not permanent. The UK government will regularly review the measure and end it when deemed appropriate. Updates will be published on GOV.UK.