UK visa rules are changing in 2027; Indian students and job seekers could see major changes to their stay, salary and work options

Here are the key changes to know.

UK Skilled Worker visa salary rules to change in 2027

From spring 2027, occupation-specific minimum salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker route are expected to shift from the median wage to the 25th percentile of occupational earnings.

Other proposed changes include:

The general salary threshold will be updated using 2026 earnings data.

Separate salary concessions for students, recent graduates and people undertaking professional training will be replaced by a single New Entrant discount. Advertisement

The existing salary discount for PhD holders will be removed.

The changes follow recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee. However, final salary figures and implementation details are yet to be announced.

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High Potential Individual visa to cover more universities

The UK plans to expand its High Potential Individual visa to graduates with eligible qualifications from the world's top 150 universities. The overall visa cap will also be increased proportionately.

The expansion is aimed at attracting graduates from leading institutions to work in the UK. Further details on qualifying universities and the revised cap are awaited.

Graduate visa to remain valid for two years for eligible graduates

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The Graduate visa route will have a two-year duration for graduates from universities that meet the government's high-compliance criteria and demonstrate strong labour-market outcomes.

This comes as the general Graduate visa duration is set to fall to 18 months for applications submitted from January 1, 2027.

The two-year provision will apply only to graduates from qualifying institutions. The government is yet to publish the eligibility criteria.

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Sponsored workers may get six months to find a new job

The government also plans to allow certain highly skilled sponsored workers whose employment ends to receive a curtailment period of up to six months.

This would give eligible workers more time to find another employer willing to sponsor them before they have to leave the UK. The measure is expected to be developed during 2027.

Other proposed changes include:

Global Talent visa expansion: The endorsed funder pathway is set to expand in spring 2027.

More opportunities for researchers: UK Research and Innovation will work with regional organisations to identify additional research and development-intensive businesses in key Industrial Strategy sectors that could sponsor overseas talent. Advertisement

The Budget does not provide a complete implementation timeline for all the immigration changes. Further guidance is expected as the government develops the proposals.