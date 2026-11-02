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UK visa rules are changing in 2027; Indian students and job seekers could see major changes to their stay, salary and work options

UK visa rules are changing in 2027; Indian students and job seekers could see major changes to their stay, salary and work options

The UK plans to expand its High Potential Individual visa to graduates with eligible qualifications from the world's top 150 universities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 12:21 PM IST
UK visa rules are changing in 2027; Indian students and job seekers could see major changes to their stay, salary and work optionsThis comes as the general Graduate visa duration is set to fall to 18 months for applications submitted from January 1, 2027.

The UK government has announced a series of immigration changes for 2027 that could affect Indian professionals and international students planning to work or study in the country. The proposed changes include revised salary requirements for Skilled Worker visas, an expanded High Potential Individual (HPI) visa and a longer Graduate visa for eligible university graduates, The Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

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The measures were outlined in the UK Budget 2026, presented by HM Treasury on October 28. The government said the changes aim to make the immigration system more business-friendly for highly skilled overseas workers while maintaining tighter controls on low- and medium-skilled migration.

Here are the key changes to know.

UK Skilled Worker visa salary rules to change in 2027

From spring 2027, occupation-specific minimum salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker route are expected to shift from the median wage to the 25th percentile of occupational earnings.

Other proposed changes include:

  • The general salary threshold will be updated using 2026 earnings data.

  • Separate salary concessions for students, recent graduates and people undertaking professional training will be replaced by a single New Entrant discount.

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  • The existing salary discount for PhD holders will be removed.

The changes follow recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee. However, final salary figures and implementation details are yet to be announced.

Don't Miss: UK announces new refugee resettlement routes; India among seven eligible countries

High Potential Individual visa to cover more universities

The UK plans to expand its High Potential Individual visa to graduates with eligible qualifications from the world's top 150 universities. The overall visa cap will also be increased proportionately.

The expansion is aimed at attracting graduates from leading institutions to work in the UK. Further details on qualifying universities and the revised cap are awaited.

Graduate visa to remain valid for two years for eligible graduates

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The Graduate visa route will have a two-year duration for graduates from universities that meet the government's high-compliance criteria and demonstrate strong labour-market outcomes.

This comes as the general Graduate visa duration is set to fall to 18 months for applications submitted from January 1, 2027.

The two-year provision will apply only to graduates from qualifying institutions. The government is yet to publish the eligibility criteria.

Must Read:  Planning to study in UK? Universities revoke offers amid visa crackdown, withdrawals surge for Indians, Pakistanis and Nigerians

Sponsored workers may get six months to find a new job

The government also plans to allow certain highly skilled sponsored workers whose employment ends to receive a curtailment period of up to six months.

This would give eligible workers more time to find another employer willing to sponsor them before they have to leave the UK. The measure is expected to be developed during 2027.

Other proposed changes include:

  • Global Talent visa expansion: The endorsed funder pathway is set to expand in spring 2027.

  • More opportunities for researchers: UK Research and Innovation will work with regional organisations to identify additional research and development-intensive businesses in key Industrial Strategy sectors that could sponsor overseas talent.

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The Budget does not provide a complete implementation timeline for all the immigration changes. Further guidance is expected as the government develops the proposals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 12:21 PM IST
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