For many Indians, settling in the United Kingdom is more than a personal milestone — it’s a strategic decision. Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), the UK’s permanent residency visa, offers a stable foundation to live, work, and study in the country without restrictions. It’s also the essential step before applying for British citizenship. With thousands of Indians making the move each year for education, employment, or family ties, understanding the UK PR process has never been more relevant.

Multiple visa routes, one goal

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to UK permanent residency. Several visa categories can lead to ILR, each with its own timeline and criteria:

Skilled Worker Visa: Indians working in eligible roles under UK-approved sponsors can apply via this route. A minimum annual salary of £26,200 (as of 2025) and five years of continuous residence are required to qualify for ILR.

Student to Skilled Worker Pathway: This multi-stage route is particularly popular:

Student Visa: Time spent on this visa doesn’t count toward ILR.

Graduate Route Visa: Offers 2–3 years of post-study work but still doesn’t contribute to ILR eligibility.

Skilled Worker Visa: Once obtained, the five-year clock toward ILR begins.

This remains the most common PR route for Indian graduates in the UK.

Global Talent Visa: Open to individuals excelling in tech, science, academia, or the arts. Those with endorsements may be eligible for ILR in just three years; others need to complete five.

Investor and Business Visas: Though rare, these visas require substantial investment—typically £2 million—and adherence to business operation rules over several years.

Family Route: Spouses and dependents of British citizens or PR holders can apply after five years of continuous residence in the UK.

ILR vs citizenship

Confusion often arises between ILR and citizenship. The distinction is critical:

ILR: Grants permanent residency without voting rights or a UK passport. British Citizenship: Can be applied for 12 months after ILR, paving the way for a passport and full civic rights.

As India doesn’t permit dual citizenship, successful applicants often opt for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status to retain ties with their home country.

Proposed policy shifts on the horizon

Currently, a five-year residence period under routes like Skilled Worker or Global Talent is sufficient for ILR. But proposed reforms under the UK’s 2025 Immigration White Paper could change that.

The government is considering a shift to a 10-year standard settlement route, with exceptions for certain groups such as spouses of British citizens, refugees, and domestic abuse survivors. A new “earned settlement” model is also being discussed, which may allow faster ILR for those making significant contributions in key sectors. These changes are not yet law and remain under consultation.

Applying isn’t cheap — or simple

Securing ILR involves significant costs and meticulous documentation. Here’s a breakdown:

Application fee: £2,885

Priority processing: £500 (optional)

Super priority: £1,000 (optional)

Healthcare surcharge: £624 annually per applicant

Other costs: English language test, Life in the UK test (£50), document translations, and proof of financial maintenance

Applicants must meet several requirements:

No more than 180 days of absence in any 12-month period during the qualifying period Pass both the Life in the UK test and an English language proficiency test Maintain a clean record — both criminal and immigration-wise

Where many Indians slip up

Common mistakes can delay or derail applications. These include:

Failing to meet salary or investment thresholds

Not tracking time spent outside the UK

Missing mandatory tests or deadlines

Incomplete documentation (e.g., missing payslips, tenancy agreements)

Applying under an incorrect visa category

Why ILR matters

Permanent residency comes with several benefits:

No need for visa renewals Full access to NHS services and public benefits Eligibility to sponsor family members Pathway to British citizenship after one year of ILR What to prepare

Applicants should keep these documents ready: