Umrah visa crackdown: Saudi suspends 1,800 agencies, new visa issuance put on hold; What pilgrims should know

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended contracts for 1,800 foreign travel agencies operating in the Umrah business, out of an estimated 5,800 agencies active in the sector, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Sunday, according to Khaleej Times. The move follows a routine assessment that flagged weaknesses in service delivery and overall performance.

The ministry has given the suspended agencies 10 days to correct the issues identified during the evaluation. Until then, the restriction will apply only to the issuance of new visas and is being presented as a regulatory step to push agencies back into compliance with approved service benchmarks. The ministry said contracts will be restored once operators meet the required standards within the given time window.

Importantly, the ministry clarified that pilgrims who already have valid visas or confirmed bookings will not see any disruption, and existing services will continue as scheduled.

Ministry spokesperson Ghassan Alnwaimi said stricter action will follow against any agency that does not fix its shortcomings by the deadline. He added that monitoring and evaluation will continue to be ongoing to strengthen the credibility of the Umrah ecosystem and protect pilgrims' rights.

What the rules say for Umrah travel agencies

Saudi regulations require Umrah travel operators to be officially licensed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Pilgrims are also expected to book Umrah packages through the official Nusuk platform, which ensures that accommodation and transport are confirmed and verified before travel.

From 2026, agencies will face tighter responsibility for handling pilgrim documentation. This includes ensuring passports have at least six months' validity, visas are valid, and health insurance requirements are fulfilled, steps designed to reduce last-minute complications and improve safety and compliance.

Umrah visa validity: the key timelines

Saudi authorities have reduced the validity of an Umrah visa to 30 days from the date of issuance. That means pilgrims must enter Saudi Arabia within one month of receiving the visa; otherwise, it will be cancelled and a fresh application will be required.

Once entry is completed, travellers can still stay for up to 90 days, covering both the pilgrimage and travel across the Kingdom.

Pilgrims are also required to obtain an Umrah permit via the official Nusuk app before entry. The platform handles scheduling, bookings, and QR-based entry approvals for the holy mosques. Without a valid Nusuk permit, entry to Masjid Al Haram and Masjid An Nabawi is not allowed.

Booking-linked visa processing is now mandatory

Saudi Arabia has tightened visa issuance requirements by making confirmed bookings mandatory for applications. Pilgrims must show verified arrangements for:

Accommodation in licensed hotels

Ground transport, including airport transfers

Round-trip flight tickets

Visas will not be issued without a verified Booking Reference Number (BRN) reflecting these bookings.

2026 cutoff dates announced for Umrah season

Since the Umrah season must wrap up before preparations for Hajj begin, Saudi authorities have also issued fixed deadlines for 2026. Missing these dates could result in entry refusal or penalties for overstaying: