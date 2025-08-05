US embassy issues fresh warning for Indian travellers: 'Overstaying may permanently affect...'

The United States Embassy in India has warned all US visa holders to strictly adhere to the duration of their authorised stay, stating that overstaying can result in visa revocation, deportation, and long-term ineligibility for future visas. The advisory comes amid rising political rhetoric in the US over India’s energy ties with Russia.

In a post on X, the US Embassy said, “Respect the terms of your US visa and your authorised period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 'Admit Until Date' can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the United States.”

Respect the terms of your U.S. visa and your authorized period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 “Admit Until Date” can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas.… pic.twitter.com/71ovRwVGuG — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 4, 2025

Greene's H-1B controversy

Adding to the anti-India rhetoric in the US political landscape, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X, “End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.”

Tariffs on India

The reminder also coincides with former President Donald Trump’s latest remarks targeting India’s oil trade with Russia. On Monday, Trump alleged that India is making profits from reselling Russian oil and warned of tariff hikes.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

India defends

India has defended its position, calling its energy policy a matter of national sovereignty. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India's oil imports from Russia are based on economic necessity.

The MEA stated, “India's imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.” The ministry described recent criticism from the US and Europe as “unjustified and unreasonable,” and reaffirmed that India would take all necessary measures to protect its national interest and economic security.