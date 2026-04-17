US expands visa restrictions: Individuals supporting hostile foreign governments in Western Hemisphere blocked

The United States has expanded its visa restriction policy to deny entry to individuals it says are operating on behalf of adversarial powers across the Western Hemisphere, and the ineligibility now extends to their immediate family members as well.

The U.S. Department of State announced the measure in a media note issued on April 16, 2026, framing it as a necessary step to protect national security interests and regional stability.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Who does the policy target?

The expanded framework allows the US government to restrict visas for foreign nationals in the region found to be acting on behalf of adversarial countries or their agents. The policy applies to those who "knowingly direct, authorize, fund, or provide significant support" to activities considered harmful to US interests in the Western Hemisphere.

The scope goes further. The State Department said the policy also covers actions such as enabling access to strategic assets, undermining regional security efforts, and carrying out influence operations against the sovereignty of countries in the region. The inclusion of family members signals that Washington intends the restrictions to carry real personal consequences beyond the individuals directly implicated.

26 already restricted

Advertisement

The State Department confirmed that visa restrictions have already been imposed on 26 individuals across the Western Hemisphere under the expanded framework. The department described the action as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard US national security and protect economic and strategic interests in the region.

The restrictions are being implemented under the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives the US government authority to deny entry to individuals deemed a risk to foreign policy or national security. Washington said it would continue deploying available tools to enforce the policy and maintain its regional security objectives.

The announcement offers no names, no countries of origin, and no specifics about the adversarial powers in question, leaving the breadth of the policy's reach deliberately undefined.