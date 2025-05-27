US fresh warning to Indian students: Lose your visa if you skip classes without informing 

Amid growing concerns over student visa violations and mass deportations, the United States has issued a fresh warning to Indian and other international students, urging strict compliance with visa terms.

The US Embassy in India on Tuesday released a clear message to students currently enrolled in American educational institutions. “If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the statement read.

The embassy stressed the importance of maintaining student status and adhering to visa conditions at all times. “Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” it added.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of a mass deportation row involving foreign students, triggering anxiety among visa holders, particularly those from India, the second-largest group of international students in the US.

The US government is increasing its strictness towards international students, cancelling their visas unexpectedly. The reasons for these revocations range from involvement in pro-Palestine protests to minor offences like traffic violations. This has created legal difficulties and uncertainty for the affected students.