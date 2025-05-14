US June visa bulletin 2025: Some relief for Indian green card hopefuls? No ease for EB categories; Details here

The latest US Visa Bulletin for June 2025 has been released, offering updates that will influence immigrant visa processing for applicants across various preference categories.
While the employee-based cut-offs have remained unchanged, a few filing deadlines in the family-based categories have been adjusted, most notably in the India chargeability area.
Indians continue to be in the oversubscribed category for both family- and employment-based visas, with most applicants facing lengthy wait times In employment-based categories, the EB-2 category (for professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability) remains heavily backlogged, with a Final Action Date of January 1, 2013.
Family‑Sponsored Preferences
Final Action Dates
Visa numbers remain available to applicants whose priority dates fall before the cutoffs in several family-sponsored categories. For the India column, the key dates stand as follows, with a couple of notable adjustments:
|Category
|April 2025 Final Action Date
|May 2025 Final Action Date
|Change
|F1 (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens)
|15Mar16
|08Jun16
|Shift forward
|F2A (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents)
|01Jan22
|01Jan22
|No change
|F2B (Unmarried Sons and Daughters 21+ of Permanent Residents)
|22Jul16
|22Jul16
|No change
|F3 (Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens)
|01Apr11
|22Jun11
|Shift foward
|F4 (Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens)
|15Jun06
|15Jun06
|No change
Filing Dates
The ability to submit applications now shows significant movement for certain categories, notably within the India column:
|Category
|April 2025 Filing Date
|May 2025 Filing Date
|Change
|F1
|1Apr06
|1Apr06
|No change
|F2A
|01Feb25
|01Feb25
|
No change
|F2B
|1Apr07
|1Apr07
|No change
|F3
|22Jul12
|22Jul12
|No change
|F4
|01OCT06
|01Dec06
|Shift forward
Employment‑Based Preferences
Final Action Dates
For employment-based visas, while several key categories hold their established dates, a couple of notable adjustments have been recorded in the India column:
|Category
|April 2025
|May 2025
|Change
|1st preference (Priority Workers)
|15Feb22
|15Feb22
|No change
|2nd preference (Advanced degree/Exceptional Ability)
|01Jan13
|01Jan13
|No change
|3rd preference (Skilled workers, professionals, and other workers)
|15Apr13
|15Apr13
|No change
|Other Workers
|15Apr13
|15Apr13
|No change
|4th preference (Certain Special Immigrants)
|U
|U
|No change
|Certain Religious Workers
|U
|U
|No change
|5th Unreserved
|01May19
|01May19
|
No change)
Filing Dates
The filing dates for employment-based categories continue without alteration, maintaining stability amid the adjustments in final action dates.
About the visa bulletin
The Visa Bulletin is essential for individuals seeking green cards, as it provides vital information about the timelines for adjusting immigration status and eligibility based on the submission of applications. The bulletin consists of two main sections:
Final Action Dates: This section estimates the wait time for application approval for those seeking permanent residency. It creates a queue based on visa category and nationality, indicating when applicants can expect their applications to be processed.
Dates for Filing: This section specifies the earliest date that applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. It helps applicants determine when they can proceed with their filing based on their visa category and country of origin.