US kills most visa waivers: H-1B, F-1, even kids must now attend interviews

From September 2, the US will scrap most visa interview waivers, forcing nearly all nonimmigrant applicants, including children under 14 and seniors over 79, to appear in person for consular interviews.

The US Department of State confirmed the sweeping policy change, which significantly narrows eligibility for the Visa Interview Waiver, commonly known as “Dropbox.” Until now, a broad range of applicants could bypass in-person interviews, streamlining the visa process. That window is closing.

Under the revised rules, only limited categories of applicants remain eligible for interview waivers:

Holders of diplomatic or official visas (A-1, A-2, C-3, excluding attendants and personal staff).

Applicants renewing a full-validity B1, B2, or B1/B2 visa within 12 months of expiration, provided they were at least 18 years old when their previous visa was issued.

Everyone else—including H-1B workers, F-1 students, and applicants under 14 or over 79—must now attend in-person interviews, even if their earlier visas expired less than a year ago.

To qualify for the narrower interview waiver, applicants must also meet stricter conditions: renew their visa in their country of residence or nationality, never have been refused a visa, and have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

The State Department clarified that consular officers still retain the discretion to request in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis, even for those who technically qualify for a waiver.

The change effectively overrides the February 18, 2025 waiver expansion, which temporarily allowed H-1B and F-1 renewals without interviews. That rule was withdrawn on July 25, 2025.

Adding to the burden, visa fees are set to climb steeply. Non-petition-based visas such as B1/B2 business and tourist visas, F-1 and F-2 student visas, and transit visas will see fees rise by more than 148%. The current $185 charge will be substantially higher starting next month.

The combined effect of higher fees and mandatory interviews is expected to slow processing times and raise costs for Indian travelers and workers, at a moment when US consulates are already battling massive backlogs.