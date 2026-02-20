After February’s pause, the March 2026 Visa Bulletin delivers selective movement for Indian applicants, led by employment-based advances and a reopening in the Religious Workers category, while most family-sponsored queues remain unchanged.
Released by the US Department of State, the March bulletin reflects a split picture: measurable gains for several employment categories, but near-total stagnation for family-based green cards.
Employment-based green cards: targeted advances and a reopening
March brings forward movement across key employment-based Final Action Dates for India.
Employment Final Action Dates – India (March 2026)
|
Category
|
Feb 2026
|
Mar 2026
|
Change
|
EB-1
|
01Feb23
|
01Mar23
|
+1 month
|
EB-2
|
15Jul13
|
15Sep13
|
+2 month
|
EB-3
|
15Nov13
|
15Nov13
|
No change.
|
Other Workers
|
15Nov13
|
15Nov13
|
No change.
|
EB-4
|
01Jan21
|
15Jul21
|
+6.5 month
|
Certain Religious Workers
|
U
|
15Jul21
|
Reopens (+).
|
EB-5 Unreserved
|
01May22
|
01May22
|
No change.
The most notable shift comes in EB-4 and Certain Religious Workers. EB-4 advances by six and a half months, while the Certain Religious Workers category reopens from “U” (Unavailable) to July 15, 2021 — restoring processing for applicants who had been blocked entirely.
EB-2 continues its gradual climb with a two-month advance, and EB-1 inches forward by one month. EB-3 and Other Workers remain unchanged.
On the filing side, movement is even more pronounced.
Employment Dates for Filing – India (March 2026)
|
Category
|
Feb 2026
|
Mar 2026
|
Change
|
EB-1
|
01Aug23
|
01Dec23
|
+4 months
|
EB-2
|
01Dec13
|
01Nov14
|
+11 months
|
EB-3
|
15Aug14
|
15Aug14
|
No change.
|
Other Workers
|
15Aug14
|
15Aug14
|
No change.
|
4th (EB-4)
|
15Mar21
|
01Jan23
|
+21 months
|
Certain Religious Workers
|
U
|
1Jan23
|
Reopens.
|
5th Unreserved
|
01May24
|
01May24
|
No change.
The 11-month jump in EB-2 filing dates and the 21-month advance in EB-4 filing dates significantly widen the window for eligible Indian applicants to submit adjustment of status applications, secure work authorisation, and lock in dependent protections while waiting for final approvals.
Family-sponsored green cards: minimal change, one filing advance
In contrast, family-sponsored categories for India remain largely frozen.
Family Final Action Dates – India (March 2026)
|
Category
|
Feb 2026
|
Mar 2026
|
Change
|
F1
|
08Nov16
|
08Nov16
|
No change.
|
F2A
|
01Feb24
|
01Feb24
|
No change.
|
F2B
|
01Dec16
|
01Dec16
|
No change.
|
F3
|
08Sep11
|
08Sep11
|
No change.
|
F4
|
01Nov06
|
01Nov06
|
No change.
There is no movement at all in Final Action Dates, meaning no acceleration in approvals for long-pending Indian family applicants.
On the filing chart, only one category advances.
Family Dates for Filing – India (March 2026)
|
Category
|
Feb 2026
|
Mar 2026
|
Change
|
F1
|
01Sep17
|
01Sep17
|
No change.
|
F2A
|
22Jan26
|
22Feb26
|
+1 month
|
F2B
|
15Mar17
|
15Mar17
|
No change.
|
F3
|
22Jul12
|
22Jul12
|
No change.
|
F4
|
15Dec06
|
15Dec06
|
No change.
F2A, covering spouses and minor children of permanent residents, moves forward by one month in Dates for Filing. All other family categories remain static.
Reading March 2026 visa bulletin as an Indian applicant
March’s bulletin sharpens the contrast between employment and family pathways:
Employment-based categories are advancing again, particularly EB-2, EB-4 and filing timelines, with the Religious Workers category reopening after being unavailable.
Family-based categories remain structurally stalled, with only a modest procedural gain in F2A filing dates and no movement in final approvals.
For Indian applicants, March 2026 offers renewed momentum in employment tracks, but continued patience for families waiting in long-standing queues.