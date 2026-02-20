Business Today
US March Visa Bulletin 2026: Good news for Indians! Employment categories advance, family queues stay frozen

Released by the US Department of State, the March bulletin reflects a split picture: measurable gains for several employment categories, but near-total stagnation for family-based green cards

Sonali
  • Updated Feb 20, 2026 3:08 PM IST
US March Visa Bulletin 2026: Good news for Indians! Employment categories advance, family queues stay frozenMarch 2026 Visa Bulletin: filing dates surge in EB-2, F2A inches forward

 

After February’s pause, the March 2026 Visa Bulletin delivers selective movement for Indian applicants, led by employment-based advances and a reopening in the Religious Workers category, while most family-sponsored queues remain unchanged.

Released by the US Department of State, the March bulletin reflects a split picture: measurable gains for several employment categories, but near-total stagnation for family-based green cards.

Employment-based green cards: targeted advances and a reopening

March brings forward movement across key employment-based Final Action Dates for India.

Employment Final Action Dates – India (March 2026)

 

 

 

 

Category

Feb 2026

Mar 2026

Change

EB-1

01Feb23

01Mar23

+1 month

EB-2

15Jul13

15Sep13

+2 month

EB-3

15Nov13

15Nov13

No change.

Other Workers

15Nov13

15Nov13

No change.

EB-4

01Jan21

15Jul21

+6.5 month

Certain Religious Workers

U

15Jul21

Reopens (+).

EB-5 Unreserved

01May22

01May22

No change.

The most notable shift comes in EB-4 and Certain Religious Workers. EB-4 advances by six and a half months, while the Certain Religious Workers category reopens from “U” (Unavailable) to July 15, 2021 — restoring processing for applicants who had been blocked entirely.

EB-2 continues its gradual climb with a two-month advance, and EB-1 inches forward by one month. EB-3 and Other Workers remain unchanged.

On the filing side, movement is even more pronounced.

Employment Dates for Filing – India (March 2026)

 

 

 

 

Category

Feb 2026

Mar 2026

Change

EB-1

01Aug23

01Dec23

+4 months

EB-2

01Dec13

01Nov14

+11 months

EB-3

15Aug14

15Aug14

No change.

Other Workers

15Aug14

15Aug14

No change.

4th (EB-4)

15Mar21

01Jan23

+21 months

Certain Religious Workers

U

1Jan23

Reopens.

5th Unreserved

01May24

01May24

No change.

The 11-month jump in EB-2 filing dates and the 21-month advance in EB-4 filing dates significantly widen the window for eligible Indian applicants to submit adjustment of status applications, secure work authorisation, and lock in dependent protections while waiting for final approvals.

Family-sponsored green cards: minimal change, one filing advance

In contrast, family-sponsored categories for India remain largely frozen.

Family Final Action Dates – India (March 2026)

 

 

 

 

Category

Feb 2026

Mar 2026

Change

F1

08Nov16

08Nov16

No change.

F2A

01Feb24

01Feb24

No change.

F2B

01Dec16

01Dec16

No change.

F3

08Sep11

08Sep11

No change.

F4

01Nov06

01Nov06

No change.

There is no movement at all in Final Action Dates, meaning no acceleration in approvals for long-pending Indian family applicants.

On the filing chart, only one category advances.

Family Dates for Filing – India (March 2026)

 

 

 

 

Category

Feb 2026

Mar 2026

Change

F1

01Sep17

01Sep17

No change.

F2A

22Jan26

22Feb26

+1 month

F2B

15Mar17

15Mar17

No change.

F3

22Jul12

22Jul12

No change.

F4

15Dec06

15Dec06

No change.

F2A, covering spouses and minor children of permanent residents, moves forward by one month in Dates for Filing. All other family categories remain static.

Reading March 2026 visa bulletin as an Indian applicant

March’s bulletin sharpens the contrast between employment and family pathways:

Employment-based categories are advancing again, particularly EB-2, EB-4 and filing timelines, with the Religious Workers category reopening after being unavailable.

Family-based categories remain structurally stalled, with only a modest procedural gain in F2A filing dates and no movement in final approvals.

For Indian applicants, March 2026 offers renewed momentum in employment tracks, but continued patience for families waiting in long-standing queues.

Published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:04 PM IST
