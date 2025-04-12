US May visa bulletin 2025: Bad news for Indian workers? EB5 category slips back by 7 months, narrowing eligibility

The latest US Visa Bulletin for May 2025 has been released, offering updates that will influence immigrant visa processing for applicants across various preference categories. While many of the final action dates remain unaltered, a few filing deadlines and employment‐based cutoffs have been adjusted—most notably in the India chargeability area.

Related Articles

Family‑Sponsored Preferences

Final Action Dates

Visa numbers remain available to applicants whose priority dates fall before the cutoffs in several family-sponsored categories. For the India column, the key dates stand as follows (with no changes from April):

Category April 2025 Final Action Date May 2025 Final Action Date Change F1 (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens) 15Mar16 15Mar16 No change F2A (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents) 01Jan22 01Jan22 No change F2B (Unmarried Sons and Daughters 21+ of Permanent Residents) 22Jul16 22Jul16 No change F3 (Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens) 01Apr11 01Apr11 No change F4 (Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens) 15Jun06 15Jun06 No change

Filing Dates

The ability to submit applications now shows significant movement for certain categories, notably within the India column:

Category April 2025 Filing Date May 2025 Filing Date Change F1 1Apr06 1Apr06 No change F2A 15Oct24 01Feb25 Shift forward – The filing cutoff for F2A moved from October 15, 2024 to February 1, 2025. F2B 1Apr07 1Apr07 No change F3 22Jul12 22Jul12 No change F4 01OCT06 01OCT06 No change

Employment‑Based Preferences

Final Action Dates

For employment-based visas, while several key categories hold their established dates, a couple of notable adjustments have been recorded in the India column:

Category April 2025 May 2025 Change 1st preference (Priority Workers) 15Feb22 15Feb22 No change 2nd preference (Advanced degree/Exceptional Ability) 01Jan13 01Jan13 No change 3rd preference (Skilled workers, professionals, and other workers) 01Apr13 15Apr13 Shift forward Other Workers 01Apr13 15Apr13 Shift forward 4th preference (Certain Special Immigrants) U U No change Certain Religious Workers U U No change 5th Unreserved 01Nov19 01May19 Earlier cutoff in May (narrower window)

Filing Dates

The filing dates for employment-based categories continue without alteration, maintaining stability amid the adjustments in final action dates.

What These Changes Mean

The May 2025 US Visa Bulletin underscores the dynamic nature of visa allocation. For family-sponsored preferences, the advanced filing window in F2A (from October to February) could ease the submission process for applicants with later priority dates. Conversely, the setback in the 5th unreserved category—specifically the earlier final action cutoff—may tighten eligibility for certain employment-based applicants, especially those charged to the India category.

About the visa bulletin

The Visa Bulletin is essential for individuals seeking green cards, as it provides vital information about the timelines for adjusting immigration status and eligibility based on the submission of applications. The bulletin consists of two main sections:

Final Action Dates: This section estimates the wait time for application approval for those seeking permanent residency. It creates a queue based on visa category and nationality, indicating when applicants can expect their applications to be processed.

Dates for Filing: This section specifies the earliest date that applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. It helps applicants determine when they can proceed with their filing based on their visa category and country of origin.