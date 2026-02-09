US visa bond: B1/B2 visitors from 38 countries to pay a $5,000–$15,000 fee on entry 

The United States has significantly widened its controversial visa bond pilot programme, tightening entry rules for visitors from 38 countries and placing a refundable cash bond at the centre of its compliance strategy for short-term travel.

Under the expanded framework, foreign nationals from select countries applying for B1/B2 business and tourist visas may be required to deposit $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000 before entering the US. The updated country list, issued by the State Department on January 8, 2026, marks a sharp expansion of the pilot, which initially covered just 13 nations when it was launched in August last year.

Advertisement

From January 21, 2026, citizens of 25 additional countries will be brought under the programme, significantly widening its scope and impact. Among the most closely watched additions are Bangladesh, Nepal, and Nigeria, while Bhutan had earlier drawn attention due to its high visa-overstay rate.

What is the US visa bond programme?

Introduced under the administration of Donald Trump, the Visa Bond Pilot Program is designed to deter visa overstays by imposing a monetary liability on travellers from countries flagged for high overstay rates or those that offer citizenship-by-investment schemes.

The programme first came into force on August 20, 2025, and is scheduled to remain operational until August 5, 2026. With the latest expansion, the number of countries covered has risen from 13 to 38, making it one of the most far-reaching compliance measures applied to US visitor visas in recent years.

Advertisement

Visa overstay assessments are based on B1/B2 overstay rates published in the Department of Homeland Security’s Entry/Exit Overstay Report, with the legal framework anchored in INA Section 221(g)(3) and the Temporary Final Rule (TFR) governing the pilot.

Who does the bond apply to?

The bond requirement applies to citizens or nationals travelling on passports issued by listed countries who are otherwise found eligible for a B1/B2 visa. The State Department has made it clear that being eligible for a visa does not exempt applicants from posting a bond if directed to do so.

The bond amount, $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, is determined only at the visa interview, based on a risk assessment carried out by the consular officer.

Advertisement

“A bond does not guarantee visa issuance,” the State Department has stressed, warning applicants against paying any fees without explicit instruction from a consular officer.

How the bond must be paid

Applicants are required to submit the Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 (Immigration Bond) only after being directed to do so by a consular officer. Payment must be made exclusively through Pay.gov, the US government’s official electronic payments platform.

The authorities have issued a clear warning against using third-party agents or websites, noting that any money paid outside official US government systems will not be the responsibility of the US government.

Entry and exit restrictions

As a condition of the bond, travellers must enter and exit the United States through designated ports of entry. Failure to do so could result in denied entry or an exit that is not properly recorded, potentially triggering a bond breach.

Designated ports include:

Boston Logan (BOS) – August 20, 2025

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) – August 20, 2025

Washington Dulles (IAD) – August 20, 2025

Newark Liberty (EWR) – January 1, 2026

Atlanta (ATL) – January 1, 2026

Chicago O’Hare (ORD) – January 1, 2026 Advertisement

Los Angeles (LAX) – January 1, 2026

Toronto Pearson (YYZ) – January 1, 2026

Montréal-Trudeau (YUL) – January 1, 2026

Additional ports will be added on a rolling basis.

When the bond is refunded, and when it isn’t

The bond is automatically cancelled and refunded if:

The traveller leaves the US on or before the authorised stay period

The traveller does not enter the US before the visa expires

The traveller is denied admission at a US port of entry

However, cases where the bond terms may have been breached, such as overstaying, failing to depart, or applying to adjust status or claim asylum, will be referred by DHS to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for determination.