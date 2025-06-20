US visa is a privilege, not a right: US Embassy issues third warning to Indian students, travellers

The United States has warned that holding a visa is "a privilege, not a right" and that breaking American laws, even after arrival, can lead to visa revocation. The US Embassy in India issued the reminder on Thursday via a statement posted on its official X handle, amid an ongoing immigration crackdown in California.

“Using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student/visitor visa can make you ineligible for future US visas. A US visa is a privilege, not a right. US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued – and we may revoke your visa if you break the law,” the embassy said in its post.

The advisory follows a recent surge in immigration enforcement by the Trump administration, particularly in Los Angeles, and is the third such warning issued by the US Embassy in India this month.

On June 10, the embassy underscored that the US continues to welcome legitimate travellers, but “cannot and will not tolerate” illegal entry, visa misuse, or violations of American laws.

Reiterating its stance again on June 16, the embassy said the US “will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration” and added that new visa restrictions had been established against foreign government officials and others found complicit.

Thursday’s statement once again drives home the message that compliance with US law remains a continuing condition for visa holders. It also serves as a cautionary note for students and visitors that violations, even minor ones, could jeopardise future travel to the United States.