US visa policy tightens: Interview waiver program scrapped for H-1B and other visa holders. Check details

Starting September 2, 2025, the "dropbox" program (interview waivers) is basically gone for most visa types, including H1B renewals. The change will impact almost everyone renewing H1B, L1, F1, O1 visas - even kids under 14 and seniors over 79 now need interviews. The only exceptions are diplomatic visas and some tourist visa renewals.

Key changes

Interview Waiver Program (Dropbox) effectively ends: Most non-immigrant visa renewals, including H-1B (and H-4) visas, will no longer qualify for interview waivers. Drop-box processing is being eliminated in nearly all cases. In-person interviews become mandatory for virtually all applicants: This requirement now applies across the board — including those who were previously exempt based on age (children under 14, seniors over 79) or clean history. Only narrow exceptions remain for waivers: Interview waivers may still apply to:

Applicants with diplomatic or official visas (A, G, NATO, TECRO, etc.)

Travellers renewing full-validity B-1/B-2 (or border crossing) visas within 12 months of expiry — provided they applied from their country of residence, were at least 18 at prior issuance, had no visa refusals or ineligibility issues. Longer waits and more logistical hurdles: The shift will significantly increase demand for interview slots at US consulates — leading to longer wait times, potential travel plan disruptions, and logistical challenges, especially for highly impacted countries like India. Some Dropbox appointments already canceled early: Despite the official start date being September 2, some scheduled Dropbox slots for August and September have already been canceled, with applicants being asked to appear for in-person interviews earlier than expected.

Why this matters

For H-1B renewals: If you're eligible for Dropbox today, consider renewing as soon as possible—because after September 2, you will need to schedule and attend an interview.

If you're eligible for Dropbox today, consider renewing as soon as possible—because after September 2, you will need to schedule and attend an interview. For families, students, other visa types: Same applies — you may lose eligibility for a waiver and face appointment bottlenecks.

Same applies — you may lose eligibility for a waiver and face appointment bottlenecks. For employers and institutions: Expect disruptions in staffing, onboarding, or program timelines due to potential delays in visa processing.

Meanwhile, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a major policy update clarifying that, for the purposes of the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) age calculation, a visa will now be considered “available” based on the Final Action Dates chart of the Department of State’s Visa Bulletin.

Immigration advocates say the change could have a severe impact on children of high-skilled immigrants from countries with the longest backlogs, particularly India and China.